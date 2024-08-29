Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Para-shuttlers in action; focus on shooting, swimming

Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Paris once again plays host to a mega-sporting event as the Paralympics 2024 begins, on Thursday. India will have their best-ever contingent and will also be hoping to end their campaign. Day 1 will begin with para-badminton, and it will begin with mixed doubles action. We will also have women's and men's singles matches....Read More

At Tokyo 2020, India sent a contingent of 54 athletes, and it included 14 women. In Paris, India is represented by 84 para-athletes, including 32 women. India will also be competing in three new sports, namely para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo, which will also see the country's participation increase to 12 events. This edition will also see a total of 22 sports disciplines.

Here is the full schedule for Day 1-

Para-Badminton:

Men’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Women’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Para Swimming:

Women's doubles 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Mixed doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Para-Taekwondo:

Women’s K4447kg 1:30 pm onwards

Para Shooting:

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 preevent training 2:30 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 preevent training 4:00 pm

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 preevent training 5:45 pm

Para Cycling:

Women’s C13 3000m individual pursuit qualifying 4:25 pm

Para Archery:

Women’s individual compound open ranking round 4:30 pm

Men’s individual recurve open ranking round 4:30 pm

Men’s individual compound open ranking round 8:30 pm

Women’s individual recurve open ranking round 8:30 pm

Paralympics Day 1 results-

Para Badminton:

T Murugesan-K Nitesh seal 21-14 21-17 win vs S Yathiraj-P Kohli in mixed doubles SL/SU Group A match