Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Para-shuttlers in action; focus on shooting, swimming

Start 14 Days Free Trial
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
    By HT Sports Desk
    Aug 29, 2024 1:14 PM IST
    Key Events
    Summary

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Paris once again plays host to a mega-sporting event as the Paralympics 2024 begins, on Thursday. India will have their best-ever contingent and will also be hoping to end their campaign. Day 1 will begin with para-badminton, and it will begin with mixed doubles action. We will also have women's and men's singles matches....Read More

    At Tokyo 2020, India sent a contingent of 54 athletes, and it included 14 women. In Paris, India is represented by 84 para-athletes, including 32 women. India will also be competing in three new sports, namely para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo, which will also see the country's participation increase to 12 events. This edition will also see a total of 22 sports disciplines.

    Here is the full schedule for Day 1-

    Para-Badminton:

    Men’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

    Women’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

    Para Swimming:

    Women's doubles 1:30 PM onwards

    Men’s doubles 1:30 pm onwards

    Mixed doubles 1:30 pm onwards

    Para-Taekwondo:

    Women’s K4447kg 1:30 pm onwards

    Para Shooting:

    Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 preevent training 2:30 pm

    Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 preevent training 4:00 pm

    Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 preevent training 5:45 pm

    Para Cycling:

    Women’s C13 3000m individual pursuit qualifying 4:25 pm

    Para Archery:

    Women’s individual compound open ranking round 4:30 pm

    Men’s individual recurve open ranking round 4:30 pm

    Men’s individual compound open ranking round 8:30 pm

    Women’s individual recurve open ranking round 8:30 pm

    Paralympics Day 1 results-

    Para Badminton:

    T Murugesan-K Nitesh seal 21-14 21-17 win vs S Yathiraj-P Kohli in mixed doubles SL/SU Group A match

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 29, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles SH6 Group B - UPDATE

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Solaimalai-Sivan lost 23-21 in Game 1 against USA's Simon-Krajewski. Game 2 is upcoming and the Indian team will look to stage a fightback!

    Aug 29, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles SH6 Group B - UPDATE

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Game 1 is ongoing in this Group B fixture as Solaimalai-Sivan trail 5-11 against USA's Simon-Krajewski.

    Aug 29, 2024 12:47 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: What's coming up?

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Next up, we will have Solaimalai-Sivan taking on Simon-Krajewski in their Group B fixture! The match is scheduled for 12:40 PM IST.

    Aug 29, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Murugesan-Nitesh have sealed a 21-14 21-17 against Yathiraj-Kohli in their Group A clash! Good game! Yathiraj-Kohli will be disappointed!

    Aug 29, 2024 12:35 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Game 2 is ongoing! Murugesan-Nitesh are leading 17-16, but Yathiraj-Kohli are still in this game and will be aiming to level proceedings!

    Aug 29, 2024 12:26 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Murugesan-Nitesh win Game 1, 21-14! Yathiraj-Kohli will look to stage a fightback in Game 2, and lead 7-6! TIGHT CONTEST!

    Aug 29, 2024 12:21 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Murugesan-Nitesh are leading 18-13 in Game 1 vs Yathiraj-Kohli! They showing good form, but Yathiraj-Kohli are fighting back, and will be hoping to peg some points on the table!

    Aug 29, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Action begins!

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: The action begins and we have mixed doubles SL/SU group stage match going on and it is India vs India! Murugesan-Nitesh face their countrymen Yathiraj-Kohli.

    Aug 29, 2024 11:57 AM IST

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the Paralympics 2024 Games. We will have plenty of action from the contingent.

