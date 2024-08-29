Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Para-shuttlers in action; focus on shooting, swimming
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Sheetal Devi will be in para-archery action for India, on Thursday.
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Paris once again plays host to a mega-sporting event as the Paralympics 2024 begins, on Thursday. India will have their best-ever contingent and will also be hoping to end their campaign. Day 1 will begin with para-badminton, and it will begin with mixed doubles action. We will also have women's and men's singles matches....Read More
At Tokyo 2020, India sent a contingent of 54 athletes, and it included 14 women. In Paris, India is represented by 84 para-athletes, including 32 women. India will also be competing in three new sports, namely para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo, which will also see the country's participation increase to 12 events. This edition will also see a total of 22 sports disciplines.
Here is the full schedule for Day 1-
Para-Badminton:
Men’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards
Women’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards
Para Swimming:
Women's doubles 1:30 PM onwards
Men’s doubles 1:30 pm onwards
Mixed doubles 1:30 pm onwards
Para-Taekwondo:
Women’s K4447kg 1:30 pm onwards
Para Shooting:
Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 preevent training 2:30 pm
Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 preevent training 4:00 pm
Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 preevent training 5:45 pm
Para Cycling:
Women’s C13 3000m individual pursuit qualifying 4:25 pm
Para Archery:
Women’s individual compound open ranking round 4:30 pm
Men’s individual recurve open ranking round 4:30 pm
Men’s individual compound open ranking round 8:30 pm
Women’s individual recurve open ranking round 8:30 pm
Paralympics Day 1 results-
Para Badminton:
T Murugesan-K Nitesh seal 21-14 21-17 win vs S Yathiraj-P Kohli in mixed doubles SL/SU Group A match
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles SH6 Group B - UPDATE
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Solaimalai-Sivan lost 23-21 in Game 1 against USA's Simon-Krajewski. Game 2 is upcoming and the Indian team will look to stage a fightback!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles SH6 Group B - UPDATE
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Game 1 is ongoing in this Group B fixture as Solaimalai-Sivan trail 5-11 against USA's Simon-Krajewski.
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: What's coming up?
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Next up, we will have Solaimalai-Sivan taking on Simon-Krajewski in their Group B fixture! The match is scheduled for 12:40 PM IST.
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Murugesan-Nitesh have sealed a 21-14 21-17 against Yathiraj-Kohli in their Group A clash! Good game! Yathiraj-Kohli will be disappointed!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Game 2 is ongoing! Murugesan-Nitesh are leading 17-16, but Yathiraj-Kohli are still in this game and will be aiming to level proceedings!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Murugesan-Nitesh win Game 1, 21-14! Yathiraj-Kohli will look to stage a fightback in Game 2, and lead 7-6! TIGHT CONTEST!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Mixed doubles badminton SL/SU - UPDATE
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Murugesan-Nitesh are leading 18-13 in Game 1 vs Yathiraj-Kohli! They showing good form, but Yathiraj-Kohli are fighting back, and will be hoping to peg some points on the table!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Action begins!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: The action begins and we have mixed doubles SL/SU group stage match going on and it is India vs India! Murugesan-Nitesh face their countrymen Yathiraj-Kohli.
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!
Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the Paralympics 2024 Games. We will have plenty of action from the contingent.