Prime Card smashes PPV records, despite all the ruckus, earning $32 million in revenue

The Prime Card not only featured the highly anticipated dual between KSI and Tommy Fury but also showcased Logan Paul taking on MMA star Dillon Danis in the co-headline bout. Prime Card: Punching Through Controversy with $32 Million PPV Triumph. (KSI Instagram)(Instagram)

Despite receiving criticism from certain viewers regarding the boxing quality, with some describing the main and co-main events as underwhelming, the results speak for themselves. The Prime Card proved to be a tremendous success, particularly from a business standpoint.

Reports indicate that the Misfits Pay-Per-View (PPV) garnered around 1.3 million purchases, a figure that matches the previous record for an influencer boxing PPV set in 2018 when KSI faced Logan Paul.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that the DAZN PPV was priced at $54.99 in the US and £19.99 in the UK.

The revenue generated from PPV sales alone, excluding ticket sales, advertising deals, and merchandise, is estimated to be around $32 million. This is a substantial amount for a boxing event that was surrounded by controversy and chaos throughout the buildup to this fight.

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight ended in a brawl as security guards had to intervene when Dillon failed in his attempt to execute a takedown and guillotine choke on his opponent.

Moreover, the main event stirred controversy, with many fans alleging that it was "rigged." KSI seemed to have won three rounds against Tommy Fury, but the scorecards overwhelmingly favored Tommy, even after deducting a point due to illegal blows to the back of the head. KSI is now seeking to appeal what he considers an "outrageous" decision.

Going forward, there are various opportunities for the fighters involved. Conor McGregor has expressed interest in an "exciting" clash with KSI. Dillon Danis has received a job offer worth $100,000 from a competitor of OnlyFans. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is eyeing Rey Mysterio's WWE United States Championship.

The success of this event demonstrates that influencer boxing continues to attract substantial audiences and generate significant revenue, ensuring its continued presence in the entertainment landscape.