Dillon Danis hints a fight against Jake Paul claiming ‘fight has been cancelled’

As the fight between Bellator fighter Dillon Danis and YouTuber and WWE megastar Logan Paul progressed, Dillon claimed on Twitter after the press conference and weigh-ins that Logan had missed weight, insinuating that the fight was in jeopardy. Boxing - KSI & Tommy Fury Weigh-In - Exchange Hall, Manchester, Britain - October 13, 2023 Logan Paul during the weigh in Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)

He stated that since Logan had failed to make weight, the fight had been canceled, and he declared his intention to face Jake Paul instead. Dillon said, "Since Logan Paul missed weight and the fight has been cancelled, I'll be facing Jake Paul tomorrow night, live on DAZN!"

The tweet sent shockwaves across the internet; no official confirmation was provided by event partners or the promoters. Jake Paul, in response, hinted at the possibility of stepping in for his brother in a tweet, stating he would always have his brother's back.

"I will always have my brother’s back. I chose not to respond to the puppet’s countless tweets as it would only amplify his harassment. But make no mistake, if Logan needed me to step in, I would take great joy in knocking that maggot out. See you soon."

Logan himself added to the suspense by tweeting, "You wish. See you tomorrow," leaving the internet amused just hours before fight night.

A report from The Mirror suggested that Logan had indeed gained weight and was still up to face Dillon on October 14. The situation remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome of this highly anticipated fight.

After the first fight that was about to take place between the two fighters, KSI and Dillon Danis, which was due to take place early this year, it only makes sense for fans to assume the fight is confirmed to take place the very moment the two fighters wind up in the ring on the night of October 14.

Anything could happen with fights having such high intensity of drama and backstory that only time will tell.