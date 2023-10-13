Explosive confrontation erupts between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis at press conference as both fighters throw hands!

Tensions flared between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis on Thursday at the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference, just two days before the eagerly awaited fight night. The buildup to the press conference and the feud between the two fighters reached their peak as Logan and Dillon engaged in a fiery exchange of words and even went on to throw hands at each other. Explosive pre-fight showdown: Dillon Danis throws mic at Logan Paul at a pre heated press conference before fight night.(Hoops/Twitter.X)(Twitter.X)

Following this heated showdown, the plan was for the fighters to face off inside a cage, separated by a plexiglass divider. However, they never reached that stage.

As they moved closer to each other for the face-off, Logan decided to throw a bottle at Dillon, provoking the Bellator fighter to get agitated by this move, which led to Dillon throwing his mic directly at Logan's face.

Dillon even jumped in the air while hurling the microphone at Logan. Dillon went on to post a picture on his Instagram story wherein the YouTuber was seen having a cut toward the right side of his eye because of the mic being thrown at him.

Logan went on to his Twitter to mention the press conference, saying, "Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher."

Security personnel were forced to intervene in the situation to avoid a physical brawl between the two fighters. The security team constantly pushed Dillon away as he attempted to reach Logan, until the stage was finally cleared.

Dillon later reappeared during a separate press conference involving KSI and Tommy Fury, the main event fighters on the same card. However, he remained on the sidelines, receiving support and embracing Tommy's father, John Fury.

The anticipated faceoff between the fighters ultimately didn't occur, as the press conference concluded, following several minutes of KSI and Fury engaging in a war of words before the entire event was brought to a close.