UFC champion Sean O'Malley's thoughts on the Paul-Danis fight: 'I've been sued in a fight camp…It's not fun'

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has said that Logan Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, are taking legal action against Dillon Danis primarily as a strategic move in anticipation of their October 14 bout. Fight game tactics: Logan Paul's legal maneuver raises eyebrows in bitter battle with Dillon Danis.(dillondanis/Instagram,sugasean/Instagram)(Instagram)

Sean, aged 28, looked into this lawsuit matter during the latest episode of his podcast, the TimboSugarShow.

He revealed that he himself has faced lawsuits while in the midst of fight preparations and understands the stress it can cause. Sean believes that Dillon is likely feeling the financial pressure of expensive New York-based legal representation.

ALSO READ: Dillon Danis asserts he'll ‘be there fight night’ ahead of bout with Logan Paul

Sean came out to say, "Whether Logan and his girl should have done that or shouldn't have, it doesn't matter," O'Malley said. "It was fight tactics. I've been sued in a fight camp. It's not fun. It's very stressful. You're getting lawyer fees every week. I think it was literally pure strategy for that...Bro, they're in New York. New York lawyers probably ain't very cheap."

Dillon, aged 30, briefly hinted that he might withdraw from the fight due to the lawsuit but later took back his statement. Backup fighter Mike Perry was prepared to step in to fight Logan, particularly given Dillon's withdrawal from a fight against KSI in January.

ALSO READ: Dillon Danis exposes private DM from user, sharing disturibing news about YouTuber Logan the Maverick Paul

However, there remains uncertainty regarding Dillon's commitment to the upcoming fight, despite the event being less than a week away.

As the tensions in the Paul-Danis fight escalate, it seems pretty evident that the fight is taking place this time, unlike the matchup between KSI and Dillon Danis. It has been confirmed that Dillon has made his way through Manchester, and spectators are nearly convinced the matchup between the two fighters is sure to happen this time.