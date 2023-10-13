John Fury's explosive outburst at the pre fight press conference between KSI and Tommy Fury steals spotlight

As the main event for the PRIME card, KSI vs. Tommy Fury, progresses, the buildup to the event intensifies between the two fighters. John Fury constantly backing up his son Tommy to sell the fight creates another ruckus at the final press conference before fight night. John Fury's fiery clash steals the spotlight before the KSI vs. Tommy Fury showdown.(sports fool/Twitter.X)(Twitter. X)

John became physical during the final press conference for his son Tommy's upcoming fight with KSI this weekend. KSI's initial statement upon making it to the stage said, “It's great to see Tommy doesn't have his dad holding his d*ck this time.”

The event, scheduled to take place at Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday night, concluded with a face-off inside a cage featuring a glass panel to prevent any physical confrontation.

ALSO READ: KSI beats Jake Paul in face-off views, will he emerge victorious over Tommy Fury in the ring on October 14 too?

After a prolonged exchange of verbal taunts between the two fighters, John Fury entered the cage. He proceeded to strike the glass panel with punches and even delivered a headbutt.

John then continued to verbally attack KSI until security intervened and removed him from the stage. John has played a significant role in the lead-up to this weekend's fight, having previously disrupted the first press conference in August by overturning tables on stage.

In response to his actions, Misfits Boxing implemented additional security measures for the latest press conference, such as the cage with the separating glass panel. However, this did not stop John from attempting to break through the panel using his fists and head.

Tensions had been building throughout the event, with John verbally confronting KSI since his arrival. This prompted KSI to label John as "embarrassing." While KSI and Tommy managed to answer some questions, John continued to throw insults.

The fans were highly entertained by the fact John constantly kept trolling KSI and interupting him in between his questions and statements.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul kicked out of Adin Ross' Live stream ahead of KSI and Tommy Fury's epic boxing showdown

At one point, Tommy called for his father to join them on stage, which garnered massive cheers from the crowd. Eventually, his assault on the glass panel gained massive interest among fans.

Tommy appeared to be amused, as he was seen laughing and smiling at the situation. Tommy made his initial statements to the press conference by seeming extremely confident in his fight against KSI, saying, “At the end of the day, your manager knows what's going to happen. You know what's going to happen... Jake Paul said he was f**kin different. Let's see if you're able to do what you did in your previous fights.”