KSI beats Jake Paul in face-off views, will he emerge victorious over Tommy Fury in the ring on October 14 too?

British YouTuber and rapper KSI has once again set the internet ablaze with his latest Twitter post, where he proudly flaunted his record-breaking viewership numbers in a recent face-off event against Tommy Fury. He compared his faceoff views with his fight against Tommy, which stood at 2.4 million views in comparison to his longtime rival, Jake Paul, which is still at 1.8 million views six months into his fight with Tommy. Social media showdown: KSI takes the lead over Jake Paul in views battle (KSI/Logan Paul Twitter, X)(Twitter. X)

A user later went on to tweet pictures of the face-offs between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, which stood at 4.4 million views five days into their encounter.

ALSO READ: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Check out the epic terms of their bet on the fight

Fans think the main event for the boxing match must really be changed to Logan vs. Dillon instead of KSI vs. Tommy, as the hype and feud between the two fighters only seem to get more personal as they get closer to fight night.

On a more practical note, it is arguable that KSI's views most certainly had something to do with the time limit of his face-off, which stood at 16.30 minutes long while Jake's face-off stood at 26.46 minutes long.

The fact that Jake made more media coverage of his press conference does disregard a lot of the views he bagged on social media, while KSI made sure the majority of his promotions for this face-off were on social media and DAZN Boxing.

ALSO READ: When Tommy Fury tried to pronounce KSI's real name: Oladunjay Olatunji

Not to forget, a meme moment always adds to views, and when it came to KSI's faceoff, Tommy Fury mispronounced KSI's real name as Oladunjay Olatunji instead of Olajide Olatunji, which scored him all the more points on social media with the clip going viral.

However, being a great influencer on social media isn't what makes this particular Prime card so special. It is in fact that it also contributes to some of the best trash talkers in the division that makes the entire journey to the fight night on October 14th all the more entertaining.