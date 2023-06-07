Pro Panja League announces IGI Stadium as venue for inaugural edition

The Pro Panja League announced Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi as the venue for the inaugural edition of the league. The co-founders - Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani made the announcement at the Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday. Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas(Paras Mendiratta)

Asia's biggest arm wrestling promotion, Pro Panja League, will premiere on Sony Sports Network on July 28 2023. With the final set to take place on August 13, the 17-day sporting event is touted to take arm wrestling across India to the next level and revolutionise globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabas said: “I have been born and brought up in New Delhi and the city is in my blood. This is where I was born and this is where we wanted to host our inaugural edition. We chose panja as a sport because we wanted to give a platform to our Indian arm wrestlers. It is also a sport which we all can associate with and we have played at least once in our life. The sport is thrilling, fast-paced and it is a combat sport which fits with the mindset of the Indian audience.”

Jhangiani said: “Our primary aim to begin Pro Panja League was to ensure that a sport arm wrestling, which we all are aware of, gets the attention that it deserves. You saw an arm wrestling match right now and you saw the thrill, the passion and the determination among these athletes to prove themselves. We are excited for the product and we cannot wait to show the audience what we have created through hard work over the past couple of years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON