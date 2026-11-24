A relatively new-look Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is on the cards. On Tuesday, the final day of nominations, Olympic shooting medallist Gagan Narang and Archery Association of India secretary general Virender Sachdeva filed their nominations for the post of IOA president.

Virender Sachdeva and Gagan Narang are in fray for IOA President's post. (Getty/Insta) more less

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Former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta is also in the fray for the top post, making it a three-way contest. Candidates have time to withdraw before the final list of nominations is published on December 1. The elections are scheduled for December 5.

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Track legend PT Usha, however, is out of the race as she did not file her nomination on Tuesday, bringing an end to her four-year tenure as IOA president. IOA's first woman president lost the elections for picking Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM), but had made her way back in the electoral roll as a representative of the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI).

After hectic parleys over two days, Sachdeva, a former Delhi BJP president and an expereinced sports administrator, and Narang, who is IOA vice-preisdent, have entered the race for the top post. The two have also filed nominations for the post of vice-president.

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{{^usCountry}} Other prominent names, including former long jump star Anju Bobby George and Olympic boxing medallist Vijender Singh, have filed nominations for the two posts of vice-president — one reserved for a male and the other for a female candidate. Ajay Patel, currently senior vice-president of IOA, has also thrown his hat in the ring for the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other prominent names, including former long jump star Anju Bobby George and Olympic boxing medallist Vijender Singh, have filed nominations for the two posts of vice-president — one reserved for a male and the other for a female candidate. Ajay Patel, currently senior vice-president of IOA, has also thrown his hat in the ring for the post. {{/usCountry}}

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Former table tennis champion Kamlesh Mehta, an administrator with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), is the frontrunner to become the new treasurer. For the two posts of joint secretary, Sunaina Kumari and Amitabh Sharma, among others, have filed nominations.

For the remaining six Executive Council positions, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee, Yogeshwar Dutt, R.N. Jayaprakash, Prashant Kushwaha, among others, are in the fray.

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Elections are being held for the post of president, senior vice-president, vice-presidents (2), treasurer, joint secretaries (2), six other executive council members, including SOMs.