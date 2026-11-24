The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has announced the revised schedule for Season 6, which will now be held from January 3 to 19 at the KD Jadhav stadium here.

The schedule has been revised to align with a change in the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar more less

Held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), PWL also announced that the player auction for the upcoming season will take place on November 30 in Mumbai.

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The schedule has been revised to align with a change in the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar, ensuring that the league fits seamlessly within the international wrestling schedule and enables the best wrestlers from India and around the world to participate.

The upcoming auction is expected to attract some of the world's top wrestlers, including Olympic and World Championship medallists, who will go under the hammer.

The auction will also carry forward the legacy of record-breaking player acquisitions in the League. The previous auction witnessed Japanese stalwart Yui Susaki emerge as the highest-sold wrestler, with a winning bid of ₹60 lakh, making the player the most expensive acquisition in Pro Wrestling League history.

The trio of Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, and Sujeet Kalkal were the most sought-after Indian players, pocketing in excess of ₹50 lakh each.

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{{^usCountry}} Season 6 will feature six franchises -- Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators -- competing for the coveted crown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 6 will feature six franchises -- Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators -- competing for the coveted crown. {{/usCountry}}

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The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions -- 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 125kg (men), and 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, and 76kg (women).