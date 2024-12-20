Suruchi – shooter from Manu’s hometown, academy – wins air pistol national title

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker’s achievements at the Paris Olympics are serving as an inspiration for young shooters. At the National Shooting Championships here, 18-year-old Suruchi — who hails from Manu’s hometown of Jhajjar and has trained at the same academy where the Olympic medalist trained in her early days — shot brilliantly in a tough field to win the national air pistol title. Suruchi became the national champion in 10m air pistol on Friday. (HT Photo)

Manu, who was India’s star at the Paris Olympics with two Olympic bronze medals, is giving the Nationals a miss. She has resumed training and is expected to return for the selection trials next month. Despite her absence, the field in the 10m air pistol event — in which Manu won bronze in Paris — was strong, with Paris Olympian Rhythm Sangwan, Asian Games champion Palak, and junior world champion Sainyam all making it to the final. However, it was Suruchi who stole the limelight — first topping the qualification with a high score of 585 and then dominating the eight-shooter final. In the end, she finished far ahead of the others, winning her first senior national title with a score of 243.6 points. She beat defending champion Sangwan by a big margin (237.9 points). Krushnali J of Maharashtra won bronze with a score of 216.5.

Suruchi remained calm and steady under pressure, consistently hitting higher 10s to break away from the field once the elimination round began in the 24-shot final at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here. Later, she also won the junior national title (245.1 pts) with Sainyam (241.6) finishing second and Sangwan (218.5) third.

“This is the first time I have become a national champion, and I just want to make it to the national team this year,” Suruchi said.

Suruchi’s and Manu’s houses are in close proximity. Incidentally, Suruchi started at the same range where the Olympic medalist had also trained early in her career.

“There was a range near my house, and I went there, found the sport exciting, and took it up. Manu had left the range and moved to another centre by then. I spoke to her. It’s a proud feeling that someone from the same place is an Olympic medalist. It’s an inspiring journey,” Suruchi says.

She, however, wants to chart her own course. With her father, Inder Singh, and coach, Suresh Singh, watching from the stands, she was proud to produce her best result in a domestic competition.

“I changed my coach two years ago and now I am training in Bhiwani. I think the change has worked. I am more focused in the lane.”

She has been part of India’s junior squad and won three medals (in team events) at junior world cups, but the senior national title would provide the boost she needs to make the transition to the senior level.

Her coach, Suresh Singh, calls Suruchi a confident shooter. “We have worked on several things, like her timing of shots. But she always had a fearless approach, and she does well under pressure. The competition at the domestic level is strong, and this national title will give her the fillip she needs at this stage of her career,” says Singh.