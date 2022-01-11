'This is upsetting for us': Parupalli Kashyap rallies behind wife Saina Nehwal, responds to Siddharth's 'sexist' remark

Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap on Monday took to Twitter to respond to actor Siddharth's 'sexist' comments about his wife and star shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Tamil actor Siddharth has been embroiled in a controversy for his response to Saina's tweet, which mentioned about PM Narendra Modi's security lapse during his visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5. Kashyap, who tagged Siddharth in a tweet on Monday, wrote: "This is upsetting for us express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful".

PM Modi's convoy was stranded for around 20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by protesting farmers. In reference to the security lapse, Nehwal on January 5 wrote in a tweet, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Responding to Nehwal's tweet, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

The actor was called out for his derogatory remark before he shared another tweet while clarifying his stance. He wrote, "COCK & BULL" That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

Regarded among the finest Indian badminton players, Nehwal has also responded to Siddharth's comments and said that she used to like him as an actor before the Twitter fued.

"Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments," she said while talking to News18.com

If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country," she added.

