Top para athlete Neeraj Yadav dies by suicide

Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav has allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his residence, with a postmortem examination underway at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

Neeraj Yadav competed in the F55 category, which covers seated field events, including the shot put, discus and javelin. (X)

S Satyanarayana, head coach of the Indian para-athletics team, confirmed the incident, saying he had learnt of the tragedy but that Yadav's body was still at the hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened," Satyanarayana said.

The 42-year-old Yadav, who competed in the F55 category, was reportedly under emotional stress after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this month due to a doping suspension. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established.

Satyanarayana added, "I can't speculate the exact reason but if you ask me, I would say a sportsperson should face the highs and lows with equanimity. It's unfortunate that he chose this far and take the extreme step."

One of India's accomplished para-athletes, Yadav won three gold medals at the Asian Para Games - a javelin title at the 2018 edition in Jakarta, followed by gold medals in the javelin and discus at Hangzhou in 2023.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven, Yadav initially took up wheelchair tennis before switching to para-athletics, where he went on to make his mark on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven, Yadav initially took up wheelchair tennis before switching to para-athletics, where he went on to make his mark on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Yadav competed in the F55 category, which covers seated field events, including the shot put, discus and javelin.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290