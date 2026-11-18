New Delhi: Vivaan Kapoor calls himself a speed junkie and a shooting nerd. His drives a Lamborghini — his dream car — and his laundry list includes a Ferrari 812 Competizione, a limited edition machine limited to 599 units worldwide. On the shooting front, his to-do list is rarer — winning an Olympic medal for India, a feat never achieved by a trap shooter. Last week, Vivaan took the first step towards realising his shooting goals by marking his senior World Championships debut with a silver. ( ISSF)

Last week, Vivaan took the first step towards realising his shooting goals by marking his senior World Championships debut with a silver. That also earned India a quota spot for the 2028 LA Olympics.

"I guess you have to be a bit of a nerd to do special things," he said. It's not entirely surprising considering he has spent half of his 24 years on the shooting range, firing his Perazzi.

"You have to virtually hold a Masters degree in this sport if you truly want to excel at it," he joked. "If the weight of my stock is manipulated by a few grams, I would know. It's a feel you develop after years of practice. You have to be able to dismantle and assemble your equipment. Anything can go wrong at the firing point, and you have to be ready to deal with it."

At Doha, Vivaan lost the gold medal duel to Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al-Faihan. After being tied at 29-all out of a possible 30 hits, they were even in two single-shot shootoffs before Vivaan missed the target in the third tie-breaker.

"It was an experience of a lifetime. I am proud of the way I shot," he said. The conditions in Doha were windy and gloomy, making target spotting and aiming tough. The wind gusts reached up to 16 knots, strong enough to move the barrel when the shooters took aim. "That's where the training kicks in. I had trained for every possible scenario, and kept believing in the work I had put in."

The 'work' involved three overseas camps in six months with his new personal coach Giovanni Cernogoraz, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist from Croatia. Two of those stints were held in the coastal town of Novigrad and the last one, for 15 days leading up to the Worlds, in Italy.

"Those camps made a world of difference. The fact that Cernogoraz shot with me in all rounds and then worked out with me in the gym really motivated me. Just to watch him shoot was a surreal experience," Vivaan said. Cernogoraz isn't given to fulsome praise. His only advice to Vivaan going into the competition was to believe in the hours of work put in.

"Even during the final or before the shootoff, all he told me was to keep believing. He said we have been through this before, and that I needed to trust the process."

What made the medal sweeter was the sheer quality of the field.

The eight-shooter final included Paris Olympics champion Nathan Hales of Britain, Paris Olympics silver medallist Qi Ying of China and defending world champion and Rio Olympics champion Josip Glasnovic of Croatia.

"I had competed against them in various competitions but to have all of them together was huge. When you beat them in a final of that quality, it just reinforces your belief in your training."

Vivaan, who trained under former world champion Khaled Al-Mudhaf of Kuwait before switching to Cernogoraz earlier this year, credited the latter for making key technical tweaks.

"I trained for years under Khaled but with the war situation in the Gulf, it was becoming tough for us to travel. That's why I decided to move on from him.

"There were a few pending technical areas Khaled was supposed to work on. Gladly, Cernogoraz picked them very early and sorted out my weaknesses." Among them was helping Vivaan get better at bringing down targets on his right, which involved changes in his stance and lengthening of the stock.

"The change in stock helped me deal with the recoil better. It was a minor change but gave me better stability, especially on the second shot."

Foreign coach Peter Wilson's impact wasn't missed either. In the national set up since March 2025, the London Olympics gold medallist has had instant impact on Indian shotgun shooting, starting with Zoravar Singh Sandhu's bronze medal at the Shotgun World Championship in Athens last year. It was India's first Worlds medal in men's trap since 2006.

It was followed by Neeru Dhanda becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in trap in Lonato, Italy, before she won a historic individual trap gold medal, and the mixed-team gold (with Kynan Chenai) at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

"The way he designs the national camps is superb. We had camps in England before Lonato and China World Cups this year, and those were the best we have been to.

"Most ranges slow down the targets for camps or domestic events, but there, it was all competition quality. We got a proper simulation," Vivaan said. With a little under two years left for the Olympics, the challenge for Vivaan will be to retain his quota that belongs to the country and not to the shooter who earned it.

"The target will be just to shoot well. There will be guys motivated enough to do well in domestic trials and other competitions, so it will be important for me to stick to the process."