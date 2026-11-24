Tyson Fury has said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia soon after his world title win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Tyson Fury (file image) (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

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"Words can't explain the darkness I was in," said the heavyweight boxer. "It was like a living version of the pits of hell.

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"I thought I would end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.

"The anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it and that's when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London."

Fury has made the revelations about his mental health in a documentary which will be released by Netflix on Friday.

The 38-year-old is preparing for the long-awaited all-British heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua, a fellow former world champion, in Cardiff on December 11 -- a bout that will be broadcast live on Netflix.

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{{^usCountry}} Fury recalled hearing the radio talking to him, and begging wife Paris to get him out of the hospital because "the Illuminati" wanted him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fury recalled hearing the radio talking to him, and begging wife Paris to get him out of the hospital because "the Illuminati" wanted him. {{/usCountry}}

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Following his victory over Klitschko, Fury gained weight and struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

"It got that bad I was hearing voices in my mind," he said. "I wouldn't be able to sit and have a conversation because I'd be hearing stuff in my mind.

"I didn't know where to turn and no-one knew what to do. I really needed help, or check into rehab or something. I never got a break from it for years. I wanted to be what I thought was normal again."

After Fury was released from hospital, a diagnosis of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was confirmed.

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Fury said a turning point in his life came when he was on a night out for Halloween in 2017.

"I looked around and could see all the young people and I thought, 'I had the world in my hands and I threw it all away, and now I'm a fat mess addicted to alcohol'," he said.

But Fury added he channelled his disgust into a comeback which led him to return to training, focus more on his family and claim another world title when he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020.