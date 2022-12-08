Home / Sports / Others / US basketball star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

US basketball star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:11 PM IST

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner from the Oval Office, a U.S. official said, adding that the call included Griner's wife, Cherelle.

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner(REUTERS)
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in U.S. custody, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said in a tweet.

Biden is to make remarks at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the White House said.

The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer.

