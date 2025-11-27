Vitinha hat-trick as PSG beat Spurs in crazy Champions League clash Vitinha hat-trick as PSG beat Spurs in crazy Champions League clash Midfield star Vitinha scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind on the way to beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in an action-packed Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Portuguese playmaker cancelled out Richarlison's opener in stunning fashion just before half-time at the Parc des Princes, and then repeated the trick early in the second half after Randal Kolo Muani had got Spurs' second.

The on-loan Kolo Muani had been hoping to come back and haunt his parent club he later scored again, but that was after the reigning European champions had punished poor Tottenham defending to net twice more themselves.

Fabian Ruiz got PSG's third and Willian Pacho their fourth, with Vitinha eventually sealing the victory from the spot as the French giants made it four wins out of five in this season's Champions League.

PSG, who had Lucas Hernandez sent off at the death, are closing in on a place in the knockout phase and are well positioned to finish the league phase in the top eight, meaning direct progress to the last 16.

Spurs, meanwhile, slip to 16th but can still be optimistic of their chances of reaching the next stage with Slavia Prague to come next.

Nevertheless, coach Thomas Frank did not get the confidence-boosting outcome he was looking for after last weekend's 4-1 loss to Arsenal Spurs have now let in 11 goals in three matches and have won just three of their last 12 outings.

Yet there is no disgrace in losing to this PSG team, even if they are currently weakened by injuries.

This was the 10th time the Parisians had faced Premier League opposition in 2025 and they have now won six of those encounters inside 90 minutes they also defeated Spurs on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup in August.

Spurs went ahead here from their very first attempt on 35 minutes as Kolo Muani nodded an Archie Gray cross from the left back across goal for Richarlison to head in.

It was a third goal in three games for the Brazilian, and a sixth of the season he has now beaten his tally for the whole of the last campaign.

Defeated at home by Bayern Munich in their last European outing, PSG were determined to avoid a second straight loss in the competition and levelled in style right on half-time.

- Kolo Muani double -

Youngster Quentin Ndjantou played a pass inside to Vitinha, who let the ball run across his body before unleashing a superb strike on his right foot from outside the area which flew in off the underside of the bar.

The visitors went back in front shortly after the restart though, with Pacho clearing a Gray attempt off the line following a corner, only for Kolo Muani to smash in first-time.

It was a first Tottenham goal for the France striker in 10 appearances since he joined on loan at the start of the season from PSG.

Again PSG responded quickly through Vitinha, who collected a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pass on the edge of the box and advanced into the area before firing in on his left foot.

The title-holders went ahead for the first time as the hour approached, Spain's Ruiz sweeping in from a Joao Neves back-heel assist after Pape Matar Sarr had been tackled just outside the box.

The goals kept coming with Pacho prodding in from close range when the Spurs defence failed to deal with a corner, making it 4-2.

Vitinha was then punished for losing possession deep within his own half, a rare mistake by the midfielder allowing Kolo Muani in to score his second of the night and his team's third.

But the elegant 25-year-old Vitinha had the last laugh.

PSG won a penalty a couple of minutes later when his shot was stopped by Cristian Romero's arm, with Vitinha then converting the spot-kick to complete the scoring.

It was a first career hat-trick for a player who missed his penalty against Spurs in August's Super Cup.

Hernandez then walked in stoppage time, seeing red following a review for an elbow on Xavi Simons.

as/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.