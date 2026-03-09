Why is the World Chess Champion, Gukesh, struggling? But he can make a comeback, here’s why!

The weight of the world title can break even the strongest of players. For 19-year-old D. Gukesh, the pressure recently reached a visible breaking point at the 2026 Prague Masters.

Following a heartbreaking loss to fellow countryman Aravindh Chithambaram, the world champion sat slumped at his chair, seemingly "mentally cooked." In a rare break from elite chess etiquette, Gukesh left the table without resetting his pieces, a raw sign of the heavy psychological toll the game is taking on him.

Why did the Prague Masters signal a slump? Gukesh’s recent outing at the 2026 Prague International Chess Festival was a glaring indicator of his current struggles. The teenager finished joint last in the 10-player field.

His scorecard was uncharacteristic: three defeats, five draws, and only a single win against David Anton Guijarro. Over recent months, Gukesh has tanked nearly 70 rating points, dropping from a peak of 2794 to 2732. This slide has moved him down to World No. 15.

Is the mental toll affecting his play? The slump is visibly weighing on the young champion. Usually gracious with supporters, an emotionally raw Gukesh paused during the Prague Masters to apologize for avoiding autographs.

"This tournament has been tough for me, and on some days I just want to be left alone," he admitted. He remained self-critical, stating plainly that he had been playing badly and failing to convert the few chances he created.

What do rivals and experts think of his form? The chess elite are monitoring this turbulence closely. World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana called the slump "concerning" given the approaching World Championship match, though he maintained that Gukesh remains a "very top player."

Others have been more ruthless. Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov recently predicted that Gukesh will lose his title in his next match. Meanwhile, commentators like GothamChess (Levy Rozman) suggest Gukesh's risky opening experiments are backfiring, leading to severe time-management crises.

Why are Indian Grandmasters struggling with fatigue? Veteran GM Pravin Thipsay believes the issue is systemic. He points out that top stars are playing too much chess, lured by high appearance fees and relentless schedules.

Thipsay also noted a "closed circuit problem," where elite players repeatedly face the same opponents, leading to stale preparation and an over-reliance on computer engines. This can cause players to lose touch with their natural strategic instincts.

How can Gukesh find his path to redemption? The blueprint for a resurgence is already taking shape. First, Gukesh is prioritizing mental clarity by working with renowned conditioning coach Paddy Upton. "Talking with him gives clarity," Gukesh noted, emphasizing the importance of having a team that understands a sportsperson's psyche.

Secondly, he is managing his grueling schedule. After a non-stop 2024, he recently withdrew from the Tata Steel India Rapid and Blitz event to rest at home.

Will the World Championship format favor him? The World Chess Championship format offers a unique advantage. Unlike round-robin tournaments, it is a one-on-one match. This allows Gukesh to enter a dedicated training camp to tailor his preparation specifically to one challenger.

If Gukesh resets his mental fatigue and leans on his signature defensive resilience, he is more than capable of proving doubters wrong. His next major test will be at Norway Chess in May 2026, a vital milestone on his road to redemption, where Magnus Carlsen would await him!