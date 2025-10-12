Why Pakistan Athletics Federation banned Arshad Nadeem's coach for life

The Pakistan Athletics Federation banned Arshad Nadeem's long-serving coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, for life on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, the decision was taken after Iqbal was found guilty of violating the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association, where he holds the position of President. Because of this ban, Iqbal will now be unable to participate in any athletic activities, nor coach or hold office at any level. Arshad Nadeem's coach banned for life by Pakistan Athletics Federation. (AFP)

The violations committed by Iqbal were first brought to notice in August, and then an inquiry committee was formed in mid-September. After all the investigation was done, a ban was recommended.

This decision to ban Iqbal comes days after he sent a reply to the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). He was asked to explain Nadeem's lacklustre showing in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this year. He was also asked to explain the expenses incurred for the training and travel of the Paris Olympics' gold medallist.

In his reply, Iqbal shocked the world by revealing that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation had disassociated itself with Nadeem over the last year. He also revealed that he sought financial help from a friend, allowing Pakistan's top athlete to train in South Africa.

This financial assistance also helped the 28-year-old complete his rehab after sustaining a calf muscle injury.

Speaking of Nadeem, he finished in 10th position in the World Championships. Following this performance, the Pakistan Sports Board requested an explanation for the reasons behind this showing.

Nadeem grabbed the worldwide spotlight after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. He also won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships.

He also won a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in the same year.

Recently, Nadeem also claimed that none of the promises made to him were fulfilled following his triumph at the Paris Olympics. He alleged that the rewards announced turned out to be "fake", especially the land plots.

“Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced,” Geo TV quoted him as saying.

Nadeem had thrown 92.97m at the Stade de France to beat Neeraj Chopra and take the gold at Paris.