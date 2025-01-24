World wrestling body threatens to suspend WFI

New Delhi: There seems to be no end to the wrestling crisis in the country as the world body (UWW) has threatened to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India if there is any “interference by public and political authorities” in the internal affairs of the WFI. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has entered for Zagreb Ranking Series. (PTI)

United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic said that UWW only recognises the WFI led by president Sanjay Singh

“Mr. Singh, is the only interlocutor for us on all matters concerning the sport of wrestling in India and its representation on the international level.”

“...UWW does not accept any interference by the public and political authorities with the internal affairs of our member federations, except for what concerns the control of the use of public grants to the national federations. This principle of autonomy and independence is provided by article 6.3 of the UWW Constitution as well as the Olympic Charter, and shall be strictly followed by all our member federations,” Lalovic wrote to Singh on Thursday.

“Finally, and as also mentioned in previous correspondences, suspension measures will be considered should the autonomy of your federation not be upheld fully and for the long term.”

Currently, the Indian team for the UWW ranking series in Zagreb, is awaiting clearance from the Sports Ministry. The year’s first international tournament starting on Feb 5 carries ranking points for the world championships to be held later this year. However, wrestlers are spending anxious moments with just days remaining for the high profile event.

A similar scenario occurred before the world championships last year when WFI had threatened to withdraw the team because of the Sports Ministry’s continued “interference in its autonomy.”

The team was finally cleared after aggrieved wrestlers and their parents met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who resolved the crisis.

This is not the first time that UWW has issued such a threat. Taking a stern view, Lalovic said that UWW is only reiterating what has been confirmed on multiple occasions over the last few years.

UWW’s missive comes in the backdrop of Delhi High Court restoring the mandate of the ad hoc committee appointed to manage the affairs of the federation (WFI). While the Indian Olympic Association has refused to reinstate the ad-hoc committee, having dissolved it in March last year after UWW withdrew the suspension of WFI and recognised the Singh-led association, the Sports Ministry is yet to recognise WFI.

WFI continues to face legal hurdles for holding selection trials and selecting national teams and has challenged the Delhi HC order before a two-judge bench.