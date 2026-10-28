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World Wrestling Championships: Kajal, Neelam win contrasting silver medals

The Indian duo faltered at the final hurdle to return with silver medals in 50kg and 76kg divisions

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 20:31:00 IST
By Shantanu Srivastava, New Delhi
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India's Kajal Dhochak (76kg) and Neelam Sirohi (50kg) ended their World Wrestling Championships campaign with a silver each, losing their finals in contrasting styles in Astana on Wednesday.

Kajal lost the final. (UWW)
Kajal lost the final. (UWW)

Up against Japanese legend Yui Susaki, Neelam was pinned inside the first period after trailing 0-5. This was the second meeting between the two following Susaki's 11-0 demolition of Neelam at the Asian Championships in Bishkek this April.

By contrast, Kajal gave a better account of herself on her Worlds debut. Competing against Ukraine's double European champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva, the 18-year-old Indian lost 6-8 in the dying seconds.

Anastasiya took the early lead with a step-out point following which Kajal was put on the clock. The 2-0 lead, however, was short lived with Kajal getting one back via a push-out of her own and a passivity point at the Ukrainian's expense. The attritional first period ended in a 2-2 deadlock.

Both wrestlers showed urgency in the second period, with Anastasiya effecting a two-point throw. Kajal responded with a double leg takedown to draw level and with the clock winding down, held the advantage on criterion.

With less than 20 seconds left, Anastasiya managed to breach Kajal's defence and produced two 2-point throws in succession to jump to an 8-4 advantage. Kajal, who had come back from a 1-7 scoreline in her semi-final win against Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy on Tuesday, won two points but Anastasiya managed to hold on for a narrow win.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shantanu Srivastava

Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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