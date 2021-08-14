Matt Riddle has interesting name in mind when picking an opponent for a Fight Pit match in WWE

Matt Riddle has been a fan-favourite ever since he joined WWE in 2018. The former MMA fighter has made a seamless transition to professional wrestling as critics and fans have lauded his matches inside the ring. Riddle is known for his laidback persona and his catchword ‘Bro’ is a massive hit among the fans. He is currently in programme with 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton and fans love to call their team as Rated-RKO.

However, as seen in the past that wherever there is Randy Orton, an RKO out of nowhere is not far behind. Riddle experienced it first-hand on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Riddle could face Orton at SummerSlam and it could turn out to be one of the biggest matches of his career.

Before joining the main roster, Riddle had faced Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match. It was lauded by critics with fans hoping for an encore. Riddle also has a big name in mind when asked about an opponent he would like to face inside the structure. The Fight Pit is a little different from a steel cage match as there are no rings and turnbuckles and the ring is surrounded by a steel cell. The only way for the match to end is for a wrestler to submit or if he fails to stand up to a referee count.

“I would love to do the Fight Pit again. I really want to do the Fight Pit against Bobby Lashley because he is an MMA fighter and I am an MMA fighter. And the Fight Pit is tailor-made for MMA fighters in pro-wrestling. I don’t know if I would win against Bobby but if I want to that match again in the main roster then it would have to be against Bob (Bobby). He is the best opponent for me in that situation,” Riddle said in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Recently the audience had made a return to the arena after a long time. Many wrestlers have said that fans' presence inside the arena elevates their performance. So Riddle explained how has it changed theatmosphere among the wrestlers. He said that he is delighted with the return of fans to the arena.

“I fought at the Ultimate fighter where there are no fans. I made my main roster debut with the Thunderdome. And then when the fans were back, it was awesome. It was awesome to hear that pop, it was awesome to hear fans chant ‘Broo’. I was sitting in guerrilla and people were talking like they can’t wait to hear that pop. I am super stoked that the fans are back and it feels good.”

