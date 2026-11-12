Youth Olympics: Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei punches historic gold for India

Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei created history at the Youth Olympics in Dakar on Thursday, winning India's first-ever gold medal in his sport. The 50kg pugilist defeated Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 in a closely-contested 50kg final.

Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei has won a boxing gold at the Youth Olympics (AFP)

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Ambekar's gold is India's first at the ongoing edition in Dakar. The triumph marks a landmark moment for Indian boxing at the Youth Olympics, with Shiva Thapa's (60kg) silver medal at the 2010 Games being the country's previous best performance in the sport. Vikas Krishan won a bronze in the same edition in Singapore.

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The 17-year-old enjoyed a dominant run to the final, stopping Namibia's Abraham Kalenga in the first round of their quarter-final bout before registering a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo in the semi-finals. In the summit clash, Ambekar mounted a remarkable comeback after losing the opening round on all five cards to the reigning European U17 champion. The Indian responded by going on an all-out attack in Round 2. Jubani was up to the task but Ambekar's better accuracy meant he took the round 3-2.

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{{^usCountry}} The final round was more one-sided with Ambekar landing a flurry of punches to take the round 4-1 and secure an overall 3-2 win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final round was more one-sided with Ambekar landing a flurry of punches to take the round 4-1 and secure an overall 3-2 win. {{/usCountry}}

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Later in the day, Gunjan won the 48kg gold, beating Bensalah Bouthaina of Algeria with an unanimous 5:0 verdict.

Ambekar, whose training base is Army Sports Institute in Pune, tuned up for the competition at a preparatory camp in NIS Patiala. Hailing from Imphal East district in Manipur, he took up sport at the age of nine at the insistence of his uncle who got him enrolled in National Sports Academy in Khuman Lampak SPorts Complex in Imphal.

"He (my uncle) thought my physique was strong for my age and put me into boxing. I loved football and it took me a while to get used to the ring," the Lionel Messi fan had told HT before the competition.

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His father, Lairenlakpam Madanm runs a small eatery on the Imphal highway and had a tough time supporting his son's sporting aspirations. "He never let me feel we were short of money. He did the best he could. I borrowed gloves and kits and kept working hard while my dad tried to take care of my nutritional needs," Ambekar had said.

The situation in Manipur has meant that Ambekar hasn't been home in close to a year. "I can't afford the flights and it's not safe to travel by train. I have to accept it and move on. I stay in touch with my family over phone," he had said.ALSO READ: Abhinav Bindra raises questions over IOA's SOM election rules, seeks transparency

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The youngster came into the national set-up last year and was scouted by the army earlier this year. Currently a boy scout, he'll be offered a permanent employment after crossing the age of 17.5 years.

"The army will take care of him. He is an extremely promising talent," army coach Vijay Kumar Sharma told HT. "He is obviously a work in progress but we are impressed with his strength and technique. He is a quick learner and will be a handful once he starts competing in the senior circuit."

Ambekar will eventually move to the Olympic weight division of 55kg, but not before smoothening the rough edges in his game. "I am in no rush. I am beginning to get quality sparring only now, so I'll let my game develop. My maintenance weight is usually around 51-51.5kgs, so weight cut isn't a problem as of now," he said.

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Before his Youth Olympics medal, Ambekar's most notable outing was at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok earlier this year where he clinched a silver medal in the under-19 category, losing the final to Ukraine’s Mykhailo Sydorenko. The result paved his way to the Youth Olympics.

He also reached the final of the 8th Youth National Boxing Championships in Guwahati, further strengthening his credentials on the domestic circuit.