Shiva Keshavan calls for crossover athletes to boost winter sports in India

New Delhi, India's six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan believes the country can excel in winter sports with innovative strategies and proper infrastructure.

The youngest-ever Olympian in luge, debuting at the age of 16 at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, Keshavan feels athletes from summer sports could transition to winter disciplines, such as field hockey players to ice hockey and roller skaters to ice skating.

"Sports today are very different from a century ago, with various ways to train and develop specific muscle groups," the 43-year-old told PTI, at the jersey and Trophy unveiling of the upcoming Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League.

"Many summer sports gaining popularity in India, like athletics and hockey, offer opportunities for crossover.

"For instance, a field hockey player can switch to ice hockey, a roller skater to ice skating, and a long-distance runner to cross-country skiing.

"With smart strategies, we can shorten the path to winning medals. Athletes worldwide have transitioned from non-winter sports and succeeded at the Winter Olympics, and India can do the same," suggested Kesavan, who was also the Indian flag-bearer at three Winter Olympics.

Winner of multiple gold medals at the Asian Luge Championships, Keshavan said he chose luge as he was born and brought up in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

"Taking a sledge and going down a slope is a fancy of every child and I kept on pursuing that passion, I am lucky that I was able to live this life."

He further said winter sports in India are progressing well with initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games, which aim to create world-class facilities and add new sports.

"Both the quality and quantity of events are improving. For the first time, the government will send a 100-member team to the Asian Winter Games in February.

"January 2025 will also see the second edition of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League. With the unique resources of the Himalayas, there’s immense potential to develop winter sports and provide career opportunities for local communities," he signed off.

