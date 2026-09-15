8,736 days later, it’s finally over: Novak Djokovic’s fall ends Big 3’s historic ATP top-10 reign

Newly-crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev not only consolidated his position as the world No. 2 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday following the end of the 2026 Grand Slam season, but also reduced the gap to leader Jannik Sinner to 1,810 points. He has also nearly doubled his points tally over third-placed Carlos Alcaraz.
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However, Novak Djokovic suffered an eight-year low after crashing out of the US Open in the opening round. The 39-year-old suffered a shock 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 defeat to Argentina's Mariano Navone two weeks ago in a match that lasted four hours and 36 minutes. It marked his earliest exit from a Grand Slam since he suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open in 2006.
The shock result saw Djokovic drop to 12th in the latest ATP Rankings. It is the first time he has exited the top 10 since 2018.
The Serb made his top-10 debut in 2007, but 10 years later, after an elbow issue forced him to retire during his Wimbledon quarterfinal, he dropped out of the top 10 in November 2017. He returned to the top 10 a year later following his Wimbledon triumph.
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This also means that, for the first time since October 2002, none of the Big Three — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic — will be part of the ATP top 10. During their years of dominance, they won 66 Grand Slam titles among themselves — 24 for Djokovic, 22 for Nadal and 20 for Federer — while at least one of them remained inside the top 10. That streak lasted 8,736 consecutive days — 23 years and 11 months, practically a quarter of a century.
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This also means that, for the first time since October 2002, none of the Big Three — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic — will be part of the ATP top 10. During their years of dominance, they won 66 Grand Slam titles among themselves — 24 for Djokovic, 22 for Nadal and 20 for Federer — while at least one of them remained inside the top 10. That streak lasted 8,736 consecutive days — 23 years and 11 months, practically a quarter of a century.
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Federer was the first of the three to retire from professional tennis, saying goodbye to the sport in 2022 after his final appearance at the Laver Cup that year. Nadal played for two more years before making his final appearance at the 2024 Davis Cup. Djokovic remains an active player and, despite his body taking a toll on him in recent months, intends to play until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Tennis/8,736 days later, it’s finally over: Novak Djokovic’s fall ends Big 3’s historic ATP top-10 reign
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