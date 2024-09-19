Amid AITA accusations, Nagal pulls out of Hangzhou Open due to back issue

Mumbai: Amid claims by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that India’s singles No.1 Sumit Nagal, and two other players, refused to play India’s Davis Cup tie against Sweden “even though they were participating in other tournaments”, Nagal on Thursday pulled out of the ATP Hangzhou Open due to the same back issue that he cited in missing the Sweden tie. Sumit Nagal in action during his first round match against Corentin Moutet of France during the Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)

The 82nd-ranked Nagal had entered this week’s ATP 250 event in China and was scheduled to face Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round on Thursday. Nagal pulled out hours before the match. He confirmed to HT that it was because of the back issue that had been bothering him for the past few weeks.

Nagal also issued a lengthy statement on social media on Thursday, stating that he had “informed AITA well in advance about my inability to participate” against Sweden, who blanked India 4-0.

On September 2, AITA issued a press release about Nagal pulling out of the tie due to a back problem. After India’s listless outing against the Swedes in Stockholm over the weekend that invited criticism, the association defended itself and the team management while pointing fingers at some players.

“Players like Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar refused to play for country even though they were participating in other tournaments elsewhere,” AITA said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday. AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar also questioned Nagal’s injury. “Sumit Nagal said he had some back problem, but (is) that problem okay (now)? He is playing a tournament in China,” Dhupar was quoted as saying by PTI.

AITA also claimed that Nagal had earlier demanded a compensation fee to play in Davis Cup, over and above the money that players receive via the national association from the ITF for participation. Nagal said it was “standard practice” for athletes to do so in professional sports, “even when representing their country”. It is learnt that a few top Indian players had, in the past, sought and received a similar fee.

Nagal on Thursday said after consultations with his medical team, it was clear “that competing while carrying an injury could not only jeopardize my health but also adversely impact the team’s chances” in the Davis Cup tie.

“I believe it is better for the team and country to have someone at 100% rather than risking further injury and potentially disrupting the match. I had informed AITA well in advance about my inability to participate,” Nagal said in his statement.

Nagal, who has had a successful season so far and is the only Indian in the singles top 100, last competed in the singles first round of the US Open last month before pulling out of his doubles opener in New York.

“Sometimes, just a few days of rest and targeted rehabilitation can make the difference between aggravating an injury and being fit to play again. I have been working diligently with my tennis and medical team to ensure I am in the best possible condition to return to the court whenever that would be,” Nagal said.