Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka eased into the US Open quarter-finals for a fourth successive season on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium. Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced.(AFP)

World number two and Australian Open champion Sabalenka was runner-up to Coco Gauff in last year's final in New York after also making the semi-finals in 2021 and 2022.

Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced.

She will next face either China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, the player she defeated in the Australian Open final, or Donna Vekic of Croatia.