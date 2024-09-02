 Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open quarter-finals | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open quarter-finals

AFP |
Sep 02, 2024 08:35 AM IST

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka eased into the US Open quarter-finals for a fourth successive season on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced.(AFP)
Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced.(AFP)

World number two and Australian Open champion Sabalenka was runner-up to Coco Gauff in last year's final in New York after also making the semi-finals in 2021 and 2022.

Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced.

She will next face either China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, the player she defeated in the Australian Open final, or Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open quarter-finals
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On