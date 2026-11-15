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Aryna Sabalenka sorry for outburst in Elina Svitolina defeat

Footage shared widely on social media appeared to show the former world number one swearing in a tirade. 

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 07:15:32 IST
AFP
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Aryna Sabalenka apologised on Saturday after an on-court outburst during her defeat to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

Aryna Sabalenka lost against Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals (Getty Images via AFP)
Aryna Sabalenka lost against Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals (Getty Images via AFP)

Footage shared widely on social media appeared to show the former world number one swearing in a tirade that some commenters interpreted as directed towards Svitolina or Ukrainians in general.

However, Sabalenka said Saturday that she lost her cool due to the behaviour of spectators during Friday's 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat, which sent the four-time Grand Slam-winner crashing out.

"I want to clarify something from my recent match that has been circulating online," Sabalenka wrote in a post on Instagram.

"My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.

"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament."

Svitolina has refused to shake hands with tennis players from Russia and its regional ally Belarus since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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