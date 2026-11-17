In the Royal Box of the All England Club, the great Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitova sat, watching the Wimbledon women’s singles final in July. One, a nine-time singles champion, and the other, a two-time winner at the most prestigious Grand Slam, were present to welcome Linda Noskova as the latest Czech player to win the illustrious title. Linda Noskova of Czechia reacts while playing Elina Svitolina (Getty Images via AFP)

A few months later, the 22-year-old switched her Wimbledon whites for the blue and red of Czechia, spearheading the team to a first Billie Jean King Cup crown in eight years.

The Wimbledon title meant she would break into the world top 10 for the first time, and she followed it up with her best performance at the US Open, reaching the quarter-finals where she lost a gripping three-setter to eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

In what has been a breakthrough year for the world No.7, Noskova has shone at the Slams and for her country.

For a player who had been expected to deliver on the biggest stages, perhaps that push she needed to excel came while playing for Czechia in April. The Czechs travelled to Biel to take on hosts Switzerland in the BJK Cup Qualifiers.

She first brought her team level in the tie by winning the second rubber, and then saved three match points against the seasoned Belinda Bencic to make it 2-2, the Czechs going on to win the tie 3-2 and reach the Finals. Two months later, she won the WTA 500 Berlin Open, her first tour title since 2024, which gave her some momentum on grass before she competed at Wimbledon.

After the US Open, she led a solid Czech squad in the BJK Cup Finals, winning three matches in the three ties, all in straight sets, to help the team win its 12th title, and first since 2018.

Earlier this month, she reached the semi-final of the year-ending WTA Finals, capping a stunning season with a 37-17 record.

The big game style she possesses served her well throughout the season. What might have also given her a bit of a filip was the unconventional route she took pre-season.

While most players would set off to scenic locations, Noskova travelled to Zanzibar, Tanzania to volunteer at a local school.

“(It) was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and finally making that long-time dream happen felt both surreal and unforgettable,” she told the WTA website. “I prepared myself for the cultural shock, but nothing could compare to being there in person – seeing how people live, understanding their challenges and feeling their warmth despite having so little.

“This trip opened my eyes in ways I didn’t expect, and it reminded me how fortunate we are.”

Armed with a fresh perspective of life, the slow start to the season did not bog her down.

She did reach the semi-final at the Indian Wells Masters before finding her rhythm in the grass season. At Wimbledon though, she managed to do more than just win the biggest title of her career, so far.

On the eve of Wimbledon in 2024, her mother Ivana passed away after battling cancer. An emotional Noskova, with the Venus Rosewater Dish in her arms, blew a kiss skyward after beating compatriot Karolina Muchova.

It was a tearful triumph, but in the biggest moment in her breakthrough year.