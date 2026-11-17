Days after winning the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina was in bed with a cold. She had flown to Dubai, the city she has lived in since 2024. Her celebrations, following her second career Grand Slam title, were cut short. "Honestly, it's really not enough time," she said. Rybakina travelled to Qatar a few days later, where she lost in the quarter-finals, before returning to Dubai, where she retired mid-match in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan (File image) (Fumikazu Watanabe/Kyodo News via)

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That, in a way, has been the story of her career, and the reason why 2026 mattered so much.

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Rybakina always had the game. But for years, she battled recurring health issues – from bouts of sniffles and allergies to Covid and a back that refused to cooperate. This year, her body held up for extended stretches, and the winning ensued.

Kim Clijsters pointed that out after the conclusion of the Grand Slam season, after Rybakina won the US Open.

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{{^usCountry}} “She looks fitter; she moves better. She was always a great ball striker... I think also her legs look stronger; I think she is a little quicker on her feet... I think it puts her in a position where she’s able to play her best tennis more frequently, for three sets at a time, seven matches in a row, because she’s fitter,” the former world No.1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters said on the 'Love All Podcast'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She looks fitter; she moves better. She was always a great ball striker... I think also her legs look stronger; I think she is a little quicker on her feet... I think it puts her in a position where she’s able to play her best tennis more frequently, for three sets at a time, seven matches in a row, because she’s fitter,” the former world No.1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters said on the 'Love All Podcast'. {{/usCountry}}

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The numbers certainly back up that claim. Rybakina finished 2026 with 54 wins, which, until Sunday morning, was the most on the tour before Mirra Andreeva improved it to 55 with her WTA Finals triumph.

Rybakina also won four titles from six finals, joint-most alongside the reigning French Open champion. She was, however, marginally more efficient, winning 78.3% of her matches compared with Andreeva's 77.5%. Combined with her two Grand Slam titles and the rise to the world No.1 spot, the Kazakh has been the standout player on the tour this season.

Carrying the momentum

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After dropping to No.13 midway through 2025 and failing to beat a top-10 player until late August, Rybakina revived her season with a title in Ningbo to qualify for the WTA Finals, where she went unbeaten in Riyadh.

Rybakina ended the 2025 season on an 11-match winning streak, which extended to 20 wins in 21 matches by the time she reached the 2026 Australian Open final.

In her first Major final since 2023, also at the Australian Open against the same opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, Rybakina won the opening set before conceding the second, just as she had three years earlier. For a moment, history seemed destined to repeat itself as she fell 0-3 behind in the decider.

Then coach Stefano Vukov called out: "More energy."

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Rybakina won six of the final seven games, firing an 186 km/h ace before sealing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory with another. Her celebration was ice-cool as usual, though she later admitted her "heart rate was definitely beating too fast."

But the momentum did not last long. After her Stuttgart title in April, she experienced a dip that included an early exit at the French Open and a shock third-round defeat at Wimbledon to Elise Mertens.

"I need to analyse and change something, because it's not working," Rybakina said.

The 27-year-old bounced back with a run to the Toronto final, but then retired from her Cincinnati Masters quarter-final with a left ankle injury, throwing in doubt her participation at the US Open.

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But Rybakina did not drop a set in the first three rounds in New York, took down cruised past Naomi Osaka before coming back from a set down to beat Coco Gauff.

In the final, she faced Sabalenka again, and won again.

It was a night in which Sabalenka lost both the US Open crown she had won in 2024 and 2025, and the world No.1 ranking to Rybakina.

Reflecting on her difficult build-up to the tournament, Rybakina clutched the trophy and said that "some magic is happening" for her.

Clijsters had also pointed to technical improvements in Rybakina's game, but reiterated that her fitness had played a bigger role in the success she enjoyed in 2026.

“Yes, she’s improving her serve. Percentages were good, maybe a little higher than a year ago or longer. But in general, to me, it’s her physical strength that has improved the most. The fitter you are, the faster you are able to make adjustments, and to me, that’s where the difference lies in her game that I’ve noticed,” she said.

The unlikely end

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The momentum ended yet again, this time with significant consequences. Rybakina suffered a shock loss to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in Beijing in her first match after the US Open and subsequently withdrew from Wuhan.

Back in Ningbo, she found some respite, winning the title for a second consecutive year. It was her first successful title defence on tour and her fourth title of the year. In Tokyo, she beat Yulia Putintseva on October 29 to secure the year-end No.1 ranking, but withdrew from her next match with neck pain.

She travelled to Indian Wells to defend her WTA Finals crown, but a viral illness on the eve of the tournament brought her season to an end.

If this was indeed the year of the healthy Rybakina, it did not have to last all season. It only had to last long enough.

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