Daniil Medvedev and 3 other stars stand in the way of Rafael Nadal and World No.1 ranking at US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal will have the grand opportunity to walk home with not just the US Open trophy, which is further consolidate his spot atop in the GOAT race, but also will help him reclaim the ATP world no.1 ranking for the first time in his career in over two years. But the Spaniard faces a five-way battle for the ATP ranking crown against incumbent holder Daniil Medvedev and three other tennis stars in Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. In fact, the main draw announcement on Thursday has painted a rather clearer picture over the battle - a winner-takes-it-all scenario at the Flushing Meadows - implying the US Open winner will have the chance to rising to the top of the ATP rankings in a fortnight from now.

Starting Monday, when the the final Grand Slam tournament gets underway in New York, players will be dropping their points from the 2021 US Open tournament which will leave Nadal in pole position in the five-way battle for the top spot in ATP rankings. This implies that the other four players will have to make a deep run to give Nadal a tough fight for the crown.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal gives verdict on Novak Djokovic being banned from US Open with Roger Federer statement

The 2019 champion had not competed in the US Open last year and hence will not be defending any points while defending champion Medvedev will drop 2000 points at the star of this year's tournament.

Here is how the ATP ranking points will stand as of Monday, August 29...

PLAYER POINTS Rafael Nadal 5630 Alexander Zverev * 5040 Daniil Medvedev 4885 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4800 Carlos Alcaraz 4740 Casper Ruud 4650

With Nadal leading the race amid the absence of an injured Alexander Zverev, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Alcaraz and Ruud will have to at least reach the final to have the opportunity to claim the top spot in ATP rankings. And this is even if Nadal suffers a first-round defeat. However, if the four-time US Open champion makes at least the semis, the others will have to make the final and win the title to deny the Spaniard the big opportunity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON