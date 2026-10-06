Daniil Medvedev's Beijing default: What the ATP rules say, why he was disqualified and what happens next

Daniil Medvedev's China Open campaign ended in a way rarely seen in tennis. Ironically, it came against Novak Djokovic, who had suffered a similar fate six years earlier at the US Open. With the Serb serving for a spot in the final and leading 7-5, 5-3, the Russian, in apparent frustration, struck the rebounding ball into the stands, where it hit a spectator sitting directly behind him. He waved his hand in apology, but there was little argument he could make after he was defaulted following a discussion with the chair umpire and a tournament official. Djokovic went through to the final.

What the rule says

Russia's Daniil Medvedev speaks with officials after he hit a ball into the crowd during his semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic (REUTERS)

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The ATP Rulebook's Code of Conduct (Section 8.04.L.4.a, the "Ball Abuse" rule) bars players from hitting the ball "violently, dangerously or with anger", except in the reasonable pursuit of a point, which includes the warm-up.

"For purposes of this rule, abuse of balls is defined as intentionally or recklessly hitting a ball out of the enclosure of the court, hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with disregard of consequences," the rule states.

Deep Dive What incident led to Daniil Medvedev's default at the China Open? Daniil Medvedev was defaulted after unintentionally hitting a spectator with a ball he struck in frustration, which occurred during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic. How does the ATP Rulebook define 'ball abuse'? The ATP Rulebook's 'Ball Abuse' definition includes intentionally or recklessly hitting a ball dangerously, hitting it out of the court, or disregarding the consequences of such actions, barring exceptions made during play. What penalties does Daniil Medvedev face after his disqualification? Medvedev will lose around $220,000 in prize money and 200 ranking points, along with a potential fine of up to $350. Additional penalties may also be considered if deemed detrimental to the sport.

ALSO READ: ‘I know that feeling’: Novak Djokovic empathises with Daniil Medvedev after Beijing disqualification, recalls his own US Open nightmare

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{{^usCountry}} It is important to note that the rule does not mention an intent to injure. What matters is whether the shot was dangerous or reckless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is important to note that the rule does not mention an intent to injure. What matters is whether the shot was dangerous or reckless. {{/usCountry}}

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Medvedev apologised later during his post-match media interaction, calling it an "accident" and explaining that he was only trying to get rid of the ball that had bounced back towards him. However, the officials judged the action to be dangerous after the spectator was seen covering his face, where the ball had hit him, and was then escorted from the stands for medical attention.

Usually, code violations climb a ladder: warning, point penalty and game penalty. But Section 8.04.L.4.m.i clearly states that the Supervisor "may default a player" for "a single violation of the Code (immediate default)". That is what happened in Beijing.

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What is the cost for Medvedev?

As per the first penalty listed under Section 8.04.L.4.m.iv, Medvedev will lose all the prize money and points earned at the China Open, as well as his hotel accommodation. In Beijing, his run to the semifinals earned him approximately $220,000 in prize money, which would make it the biggest default-related financial loss since Djokovic was disqualified at the 2020 US Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball. Djokovic forfeited $250,000 for reaching the fourth round, along with the opportunity to win another Grand Slam title and the $3 million winner's prize.

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MUST READ: Daniil Medvedev’s one ill-fated swing could cost far more than $220,000 after shock China Open disqualification

In addition, Medvedev will also lose 200 points, weakening his chances of making the ATP Finals this year. He currently stands eighth in the race, with just 330 points separating him from No. 9 Alex de Minaur, who reached the China Open final.

There is more to it. The Russian will also be subject to a fine of up to $350 (Section 8.04.L.4.a.ii). And if the Senior Vice President, Rules & Competition, determines that the "default was particularly injurious to the success of the tournament or detrimental to the integrity of the sport", he may consider additional penalties, including fines and/or suspensions (Section 8.04.L.4.m.iv.cc).

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As of yet, no additional sanctions have been announced, and it is unclear whether any will be imposed, since Medvedev says the incident was accidental.

The precedents

Djokovic's case comes the closest, and remains the more notable example in this category, which is why he sympathised with Medvedev after the match.

"I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified," he said.

Medvedev, meanwhile, became the first player in the history of the China Open, which began in 1993, to be defaulted. He was also the first player on the ATP Tour since Denis Shapovalov in Washington in 2024 to be defaulted.

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios in Rome in 2019 and Andrey Rublev in Dubai in 2024 incurred similar penalties following racquet or verbal outbursts.

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Medvedev himself was at the centre of a similar incident in Vienna in 2023, clips of which have re-emerged on social media, but he was not disqualified on that occasion.