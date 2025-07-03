Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova battles into Wimbledon third round; record-chasing Novak Djokovic crushes Evans

AFP |
Updated on: Jul 03, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Novak Djokovic stepped up his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title as he moved into the Wimbledon third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 rout of Dan Evans

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over American world number 67 Caroline Dolehide on Thursday.

Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caroline Dolehide(AP)
Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caroline Dolehide(AP)

The Czech 17th seed took one hour and 51 minutes to grind out another hard-fought victory to keep her title defence alive.

Krejcikova had powered back from a set down to beat Philippines star Alexandra Eala in the first round on Tuesday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final last year.

The 29-year-old was out of action until May after suffering a back injury and lost in the second round of the recent French Open.

Krejcikova pulled out of last week's Eastbourne Open before the quarter-finals with a thigh problem and has played just eight matches this year.

But Krejcikova is relishing being back on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, describing walking onto Centre Court for her first-round match as a "very beautiful and just very joyful experience".

Playing on the less glamourous Court Two in the second round, the Czech was broken in the fourth game of the first set, but responded emphatically.

She won four consecutive games to regain control and served out the set.

Krejcikova wobbled in the second set, dropping serve in the sixth game as Dolehide levelled the match.

But the Czech steadied her nerve in the deciding set and landed the decisive break for a 4-2 lead before serving out the win.

Record-chasing Djokovic crushes Evans

Novak Djokovic stepped up his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title as he moved into the Wimbledon third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 rout of British wildcard Dan Evans on Thursday.

Djokovic needed just one hour and 47 minutes to dispatch Evans with a ruthless display in the second round on Centre Court.

The sixth seed struggled with stomach issues in his four-set win against Alexandre Muller, praising the "miracle pills" he took during the first round for his strong recovery.

There were no lingering effects for the seven-time Wimbledon champion as he overwhelmed Evans with 46 winners.

"It means I've been playing quite a long time!" Djokovic said when told he had just secured his 99th Wimbledon match victory.

"I still enjoy it. This court has given me so much. Wimbledon has a special place in my heart. Any history made here is obviously extra special."

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
