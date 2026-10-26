From Wimbledon to Solapur: Samir Banerjee’s tennis journey is just beginning

In his short but impressive resume, Samir Banerjee’s association with two elite global brands stands out. He is the 2021 junior Wimbledon singles champion and earlier this year, he graduated from the prestigious Stanford University, with a degree in science, technology and society.

Samir Banerjee won his first pro title at the M25 Futures event in Solapur (MSLTA)

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But as he begins his pro career, he has learnt that tennis is not just about glitz and glamour, world-class facilities and packed stadiums. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old was playing an M25 Futures event on patchwork hard courts in Solapur.

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The surface, under the unforgiving October sun, offered fast and uneven bounce. But it was there that he held his nerve, negotiated the conditions, and won his first title after turning professional.

“I look at Wimbledon as a great accomplishment and I’m really proud of what I was able to accomplish there. But it was in juniors,” Banerjee told HT.

“Right now, I’m coming back from injury and focusing on rebuilding my ranking. If I have to play in Solapur, I will play in Solapur. As long as I come with the right mindset and am ready to compete, I’ll play anywhere. It doesn’t matter.”

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{{^usCountry}} Born in the United States to Indian immigrants, Banerjee had come into the limelight in 2021 when he reached won the junior boys singles title at Wimbledon. That came at a time when he had not received much formal coaching, save for a few weeks’ stint at the Alexander Waske Academy in Germany just before he travelled to England that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in the United States to Indian immigrants, Banerjee had come into the limelight in 2021 when he reached won the junior boys singles title at Wimbledon. That came at a time when he had not received much formal coaching, save for a few weeks’ stint at the Alexander Waske Academy in Germany just before he travelled to England that year. {{/usCountry}}

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That title at the All England Club, however, thrust him into a space he had not quite anticipated.

“Following Wimbledon, there were definitely a lot of expectations that I had to manage because I'd won this humongous title that was bigger than anything I'd ever won,” he recalled.

“The expectations set for me surpassed anything that I thought I was capable of and I think it took me a little bit to (process it). There were a lot of eyes on me after that, a lot of expectations to kind of make that jump immediately. And there were still a lot of things I needed to improve both on the physical and mental side in order to be ready for pro tennis. It's a big jump.”

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Despite the title, he said, college tennis was never in doubt for him.

“My parents had drilled that in me from a very young age,” he said. “When I won Wimbledon, that was a big shock to my parents. It was just out of nowhere. But they never reconsidered. They’re traditional and academically focused. They never said I should stop tennis, but wanted me to go to college and get a degree before I pursued tennis.”

At Stanford, however, he did get a taste of what the professional tennis circuit is like. His teammates on the college team were 2026 Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery and fellow American of Indian origin Nishesh Basavareddy, who had broken into the top 100 briefly last year.

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While in college, Banerjee did play a few pro tournaments to gain experience, winning Futures titles in Singapore (2024) and in Dallas and Trelew, Argentina last year. What he also learnt was the perils of a sport that is becoming increasingly physically demanding.

“Right after Wimbledon, I had issues with my elbow, I had a bunch of different issues with my elbow and wrist in 2022,” he said. “I did play a few pro tournaments for exposure but never managed a full calendar. I graduated in June, but I had injury issues with my wrist and shoulder. So, I didn’t properly start playing till September.”

He had dropped as low as 712 in the world rankings despite finishing as finalist in three consecutive events in September. His standing has improved to 559 for the time being. But now that he has found some momentum, he is looking to break into the top 400 by the end of the year to make the cut for ATP Challenger events next year.

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He has now made his training base the Waske Academy.

“They really helped me with maturing off court, taking care of everything I need to do with my body. And I learned these lesson the hard way with the injuries that I’ve had and not being able to play because of them,” he said. “College also helped me mature and take accountability of my training. It’s a continuous process and I’ve come a long way.”

He has gotten off the mark at Solapur. Wimbledon and Stanford will always remain with him, but now he’s looking to earn a few more accolades.