'I don't want to stop here': Djokovic's blunt reaction to GOAT debate, fires stern warning to Nadal on Grand Slam race

The debate for who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in tennis was once again reignited by Novak Djokovic on Sunday night after he crushed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to lift his 10th Australian Open title, a record-extending feat, and level Rafael Nadal in terms of most Grand Slams held in men's singles tennis. And Djokovic had a rather blunt reaction to the GOAT debate as he fired a stern warning to Nadal on the race to the most Grand Slams held by a player.

The GOAT debate had once include three players from men's singles, with Roger Federer being the other. But while Nadal had surpassed him with his second Australian Open title haul last year, Djokovic did it in Wimbledon 2022, leaving the race down to just two men as they now head to French Open to not just extend their rivalry but also aim for an unprecedented 23rd Slam.

However, while the accurate date of Nadal's return to tour is yet unknown, after he had injured himself in his shock second-round exit in Melbourne, Djokovic has his eyes firm on the 23rd major.

"Of course I am motivated to win as many slams as possible. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete. That's the case without a doubt," Djokovic said.

"I still have lots of motivation. Let's see how far it takes me. I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intention to stop here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody," he added.

After his loss in the second round, Nadal had revealed that he will be out of action for the next six to eight weeks owing to a hip flexor injury. The Spaniard is hence expected to return during the start of the clay-court season.

