Nadal speaks out on Australian Open winner Djokovic equalling his Slam record; Federer posts priceless 5-word message

Novak Djokovic on Sunday night at the Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena, one again etched his name in history when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to lift an unprecedented 10th Australian Open title and also take his tally of Grand Slams to a record-equalling 22. An evening later, Rafael Nadal spoke out on Djokovic equalling his Slam record while Roger Federer shared a priceless five-word post.

It wasn't one but three of Nadal's magnificent record that Djokovic levelled with his Australian Open haul. Besides the aforementioned Grand Slam record, Djokovic also became the second player in Open Era to win a major 10 or more times at a single event, equalling Nadal, who won the French Open 14 times. The two also became the only male players in Open Era to win a single major 15 or more years after their first ever haul.

“Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement. Enjoy the moment!,” captioned Nadal as he shared a picture of the Instagram story he uploaded on Djokovic's win.

Djokovic had late shared Nadal's Instagram post as a story and responded to it saying, “Gracias Rafa (Thank you, Rafa).”

Federer, who completed his career with 20 Grand Slams, a record Djokovic had equalled with his 2021 Wimbledon haul, was rather quick with his reaction on the Serb's 22 Grand Slam title win as he took to Instagram to share a priceless message which read: “Incredible effort, again! Many congratulations.”

Djokovic and Nadal will now be heading into French Open 2023 with the aim to emerge as the most successful Grand Slam champion ever. “I have to say, this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I've ever played in my life considering the circumstances. Not playing last year, coming back this year," the Serb had said after his win against Tsitsipas.

“I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome and made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne and Australia. There's a reason why I've played my best tennis throughout my career in this tournament, on this court in front of the legendary Rod Laver."

