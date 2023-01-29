Home / Sports / Tennis / With 10th Australian Open title, where does Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer?

Where does this unprecedented 10th Australian Open title leave Novak Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? Let's have a look.

An indomitable Novak Djokovic resumed his reign in Melbourne Park yet again as he crushed the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win at the Rod Laver Arena. It was his record-extending 10th Australian Open title which also helped him reclaim the world number one ranking. With the win, he also remained unbeaten in the final at the Open and extended his winning streak to 28 matches at the Melbourne Park, having last lost in 2019. So where does this Australian Open title haul leave Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? Let's have a look.

ALSO READ: 10th Australian Open, equalling Nadal's Slam haul: All records Djokovic scripted with unprecedented Melbourne Park win

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after Australian Open 2023 final:-

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 22

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 22

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

