Home / Sports / Tennis / 'I'm here to play tennis': Nadal's sharp response to Zverev's bold ‘Rafa will retire at Rolland Garros' prediction

'I'm here to play tennis': Nadal's sharp response to Zverev's bold ‘Rafa will retire at Rolland Garros' prediction

tennis
Published on Jan 15, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Nadal with a total of 22 grand slam titles to his name is currently the leader while Djokovic is at the second position with 21 titles. Both players are nearing the twilight of their careers with their ages running out.

Spain's Rafael Nadal (AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Of the big three in men's tennis, Swiss legend Roger Federer has retired and only Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic remain. Both Nadal and Djokovic are taking part in the Australian Open 2023 which begins from Monday. The two are looking to add on to the tally of their grand slam titles to become the highest ever winner in history.

Nadal with a total of 22 grand slam titles to his name is currently the leader while Djokovic is at the second position with 21 titles. Both players are nearing the twilight of their careers with their ages running out. As the Australian Open gets underway, speculations were made that 36-year-old Nadal might hang his racquet this year. In fact, World No.13 Alexander Zverev even made a prediction about the same and had said that the Spaniard would announce his retirement after French Open 2023.

ALSO READ: Francis Ngannou released; Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane to clash for heavyweight title at UFC 285

Clearing the air, Nadal has shared that he has no such plans of retirement currently and that he hadn't made any such confessions to Germany's Zverev.

“I have a very good relationship with Zverev, but not enough to confess something like that to him,” Nadal said at a press conference in Melbourne.

“The reality is that I'm here to play tennis, try to have a great 2023, fight for everything that I have struggled throughout my career and I don't think about my retirement,” he added.

Defending Champions Nadal has been seeded No.1 in men's singles of the Australian Open 2023 and he will take on Britain's Jack Draper on Monday. Norway's Casper Ruud, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Djokovic are the No.2, No.3 and No.4 seeds respectively in the competition.

In women's singles, Poland's Iga Swiatek is seeded No.1 while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and USA's Jessica Pegula are the No.2 and No.3 seeds respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
australian open rafael nadal alexander zverev + 1 more
australian open rafael nadal alexander zverev

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out