‘It was very weird’: Coco Gauff drops brutally honest statement on Aryna Sabalenka feud

Wimbledon 2025 is set to begin on June 30, and all eyes will be on Coco Gauff, who recently defeated Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the 2025 French Open women’s singles title in Paris. It was the 21-year-old’s second Grand Slam title, having won 2023 US Open earlier. Coco Gauff had a brutally honest answer to Aryna Sabalenka's remarks.(AFP)

After her French Open final win, she fell victim to some remarks from Sabalenka in the post-match press conference. Gauff was also asked about it, and she simply stated that she didn’t agree with it.

Since then, the pair have met and the World No. 1 also apologised to her recently in a public video. The pair also teamed up in a viral TikTok dance video, which has been promoted by Wimbledon.

Speaking on the incident, Gauff said in a pre-tournament Wimbledon press conference, “It was very weird. I’m transparent. At first it was a little tempting just because the apology did come a little bit later. I thought it was going to come pretty quick. There’s obviously temptation. I wouldn’t be lying, but I don’t know, I just want us to be kumbaya, live happily, hakuna matata, and be happy here.”

“I didn’t want to fuel more hate. I’m not the person that will fuel hate in the world. I think people were taking it too far It wasn’t even more holding someone accountable. It was just really like targeting and saying a lot of things that I felt like were not nice. I didn’t want to fuel that more,” he added.

Gauff is the current World No. 1, and won ten career singles titles, including two majors. She also reigned supreme at the 2024 WTA Finals. She has also won nine doubles title, including the 2024 French Open women’s doubles. She will be opening her campaign against Dayana Yastremska in the fisrt round.