Janice Tjen questions WTA 250 Chennai Open organisers after singles final postponed

Chennai Open finalist Janice Tjen on Sunday criticised the organisers of the WTA 250 event, alleging that the players wanted to go ahead with the final despite the poor air quality in Chennai. The Indonesian took to social media after her women's singles final against Poland's Magda Linette was called off following multiple delays on Sunday evening.

Janice Tjen reached a second consecutive Chennai Open final

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The final was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday, after the conclusion of the doubles final, which went ahead without interruption. However, the singles final was pushed back thrice due to rain. Once the rain eased, the organisers began drying the centre court and subsequently announced that the contest would start at 9 pm IST.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

However, an hour after the announcement was made, play was called off due to poor visibility amid heavy smog, with air pollution linked to Diwali firecrackers adding to the weather-related disruption.

Taking on Instagram, defending champion Tjen shared a picture of the view from outside her car, writing: "And they still wanted the match to go ahead." The post also featured an AQI reading of 1556 for Chennai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Janice Tjen's post

{{^usCountry}} The WTA later confirmed the postponement in an official statement, announcing that the final would be played at 11 am on Monday, November 9, the tournament's reserve day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WTA later confirmed the postponement in an official statement, announcing that the final would be played at 11 am on Monday, November 9, the tournament's reserve day. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Due to unforeseen weather conditions, the Women's Singles Final between Janice Tjen and Magda Linette has been postponed. The match will now take place tomorrow (November 9, 2026) at 11 a.m.," the WTA said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association also announced that spectators who bought valid tickets for Sunday's play would be allowed to enter the venue on Monday using the same tickets.

Tjen, currently ranked 75 in the world, is hoping to win her second WTA tour title while world No.68 Linette is aiming for her fourth.