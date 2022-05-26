Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Nadal sails into French Open third round with 300th major win
tennis

Nadal sails into French Open third round with 300th major win

Nadal counts 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 majors -- the highest among men -- and despite his injury-blighted buildup to the claycourt tournament he has looked at his usual best in the first two rounds.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against France's Corentin Moutet in three sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France(AP)
Published on May 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Reuters |

Rafa Nadal produced an imperious show on Wednesday to secure his 300th Grand Slam match victory, dismantling local hope Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 to book his spot in the French Open third round.

Nadal counts 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 majors -- the highest among men -- and despite his injury-blighted buildup to the claycourt tournament he has looked at his usual best in the first two rounds.

The Spaniard, whose preparations were hampered by a rib injury and a foot problem, was not keen to talk about his physical condition.

"I can't try to go very deep in a tournament if I'm worried about my physical issues every single day," he told reporters.

"So if something happens, I am gonna accept it. But for the moment I am focused on the tennis."

The Spaniard, who turns 36 next week, will next meet Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp with a potential quarter-final looming against world number one Novak Djokovic who defeated him in last year's semi-finals.

RELATED STORIES

Playing under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier, Nadal peppered the red clay with winners from both his forehand and backhand in the first two sets to leave Moutet stranded.

In his first career meeting with the 23-year-old French wildcard, Nadal broke Moutet's serve four times in the first two sets but uncharacteristic errors at the start of the third allowed his opponent to take a 2-0 lead.

Nadal immediately broke back, however, to get the set back on serve and after another exchange of breaks, the Spaniard broke Moutet again to seal victory on his first match point.

"Preparation hasn't been perfect so I didn't expect a perfect start to the tournament," Nadal said.

"But it has been going quite well. I am positive about the things that I did out there tonight. Of course, there is room to improve and I need to improve if I want to keep having chances to go deeper."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafael nadal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP