Novak Djokovic battles through Paris Masters opener

Novak Djokovic battled from behind to beat Valentin Vacherot 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 64 match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot (REUTERS)

For the 24-time Grand Slam winner, it marked a return to winning ways at ATP 1000-level tournaments for the first time since his run to the fourth round at Indian Wells back in March.

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Djokovic also enacted his own bit of revenge on Vacherot in just the second meeting between the pair -- the Monegasque downed the 39-year-old on his way to a sensational Shanghai Masters title last season.

More important for the veteran, however, were the further points he can gain in the French capital as he bids to earn his spot in the season-ending ATP Finals later November.

Djokovic is currently 11th in the race to the eight-man tournament in Turin.

His last appearance at the Paris Masters came three years ago, when he won his seventh title against Grigor Dimitrov.

"I'm very happy," Djokovic said. "This is the year where I've got a lot of support (in Paris).

"I found a good groove in the end. I'm pleased about that, and I think it's the energy created in the stadium -- that's what this year's victory is all about."

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{{^usCountry}} In an even opening frame, Vacherot got his nose in front at the end of an error-strewn first-set tie-break as he put together a run of four points to take the lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an even opening frame, Vacherot got his nose in front at the end of an error-strewn first-set tie-break as he put together a run of four points to take the lead. {{/usCountry}}

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The 27-year-old kept up the momentum at the start of the second set, instantly breaking Djokovic to 30.

After getting on the scoreboard at 2-1, Djokovic called for a medical timeout during which he received a massage on his right shoulder.

The short stoppage seemed to break Vacherot's concentration as he dropped his serve straight away.

On Djokovic's second break point, Vacherot completely misjudged a routine return from his opponent and could only watch in disbelief as the ball bounced on the line right in front of him.

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Vacherot then received treatment for a foot issue and soon found himself pegged back to one set-apiece as Djokovic displayed his trademark killer instinct to seize his first break opportunity in the 12th game of the set and send the match to a decider.

The 10th seed ground down Vacherot in his first service game to get his nose in front 2-0.

A second break of serve put Djokovic firmly in control and he sealed the victory with a backhand winner down the line.

He will next meet Rinky Hijikata in the second round.

- Rune out -

Holger Rune, who defeated Djokovic in the 2022 final, exited at the first hurdle in this edition as he continues his return from injury.

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The Dane lost 7-5, 6-4 to Tommy Paul.

Former world number five Andrey Rublev went down in a third-set tie-break to Tomas Martin Etcheverry, while 15th seed Learner Tien battled past lucky loser Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in a three-setter.

Rising French star Moise Kouame was unable to recreate his Roland Garros heroics as the 17-year-old went down 6-3, 6-1 to lucky loser Nuno Borges, the Portuguese taking full advantage of his late call-up in place of Shanghai Masters champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

But it was better news for 46th-ranked home player Quentin Halys, who eliminated Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery in straight sets.

French world number 68 Arthur Rinderknech -- Vacherot's cousin -- also progressed through to the next stage, after Argentine 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo retired early in the third set of their encounter.

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Later, the second round gets underway as US Open finalist and third seed Ben Shelton opens his campaign in Paris against Cameron Norrie, before 20-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar tests his mettle against former world number two Casper Ruud.