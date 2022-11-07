Djokovic fires huge warning to Nadal with ahead of ATP Finals: 'Level of tennis I'm playing is high. I like my chances'

A week more to go before ATP stages the final tournament of the calendar year - the Tour Finals - in Turin. Top eight-ranked players will head to the competition, although incumbent world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will be absent owing to his abdominal injury. And ahead of the start of the tournament, Novak Djokovic has fired a massive warning to all his seven other competitors, which includes the like of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, saying that he is playing “very, very good tennis”.

Djokovic head into the competition on the back of an impressive run since his return to tennis in late September. He picked up an ATP 250 title in Tel Aviv and continued his winning streak to add an ATP 500 title in Astana. His title-winning streak was eventually halted by young Holger Rune who defeated in the Paris Masters title on Sunday. It was his first defeat since going down to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinal back in May.

Despite the loss, Djokovic is confident that he can end the season on a high with a title in Turin.

Every tournament is important at this stage of my career. Anywhere I play, I try to win. That's not a secret,” the Serb said. “That's kind of my mentality and approach coming into Torino. I feel very good on the court. You know, I think I'm playing very, very good tennis.”

Djokovic is a four-time winner of the season-ending tournament, but he hasn't lifted the title since 2015. He did reach the final on two other occasions - in 2016 and 2018.

He continued: “Let's see. You know, I played there last year. Played really good tennis. Played semis, tight match against Zverev, who was eventual champion.

“So I know that the conditions are different. The ball is flying more because it's altitude. It's quite fast. You've got to serve well. I'll be there some days before to train, and hopefully be at my best.”

