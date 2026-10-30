...
...
Next Story

Novak Djokovic stumbles in Basel as Jan-Lennard Struff stages comeback

The 39-year-old Serb missed valuable points in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals in November.

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 07:34:48 IST
AFP |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Novak Djokovic fell in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel on Thursday when Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff staged a comeback to win 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

Novak Djokovic in action (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)
Novak Djokovic in action (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)

The 39-year-old Serb thereby misses valuable points in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals in November.

Struff peppered Djokovic with aggressive serving during a tense 2hr 35min slugfest.

After winning the opening set in a tie-break, with neither player dropping serve, Djokovic faltered on his own serve at 6-5 in the second set, allowing Struff to level the match.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner lost the decisive tie-break in the third set as Struff landed a first career victory over Djokovic after eight previous defeats.

The ATP Finals in Turin in November are reserved for the top eight players in the race rankings, excluding Jannik Sinner, who has withdrawn with a knee injury.

Seven-time ATP Finals champion Djokovic currently occupies 11th place in the race but can take consolation from the defeat of ninth-ranked Spaniard Rafael Jodar, also eliminated in the second round in Basel by Monaco's Valentin Vacherot.

France's Arthur Fils, seventh in the race, defeated American Alex Michelsen 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

 
jan-lennard struffnovak djokovic
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Tennis/Novak Djokovic stumbles in Basel as Jan-Lennard Struff stages comeback
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks