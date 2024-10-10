Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis at 38

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest players to have ever played the sport, announced that he will retire from professional tennis at the end of this season. Nadal will be ending a career in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold. (AFP file photo)

In a video message posted on social media on Thursday, the 38-year-old said that his last tournament will be the Davis Cup Finals in November, where he will represent Spain.

“I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in the video in Spanish.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.”

Nadal has been hampered by multiple injuries over the last couple of years, which has forced him to spend a large part of his time away from the sport. This year, the southpaw has competed in just seven tournaments so far, and crashed out in the first round of the French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times. His last appearance was at the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the second round.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make... I think it is an appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” Nadal said.

His physically brutal style of play made many wonder whether he could have a career as long and successful as some of his compatriots, but Nadal will sign off with 22 Grand Slams, second only to Djokovic’s 24 in the all-time list.