Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: Medvedev looks to delay Nadal's 21st Major win

Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: With history on the line, Rafael Nadal is set to take on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. Nadal will be aiming to move ahead of his great "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam title. Nadal will also become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. The 35-year-old Spaniard is also on the verge of becoming the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer. But Medvedev could play the spoilsport as the Russian is chasing a piece of history. He is one step away from becoming the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. Medvedev sealed his place in the final after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets -- 7-6 (5-7) 4-6 6-4 6-1. in a fiery semi-final. Nadal advanced to the final in Australia for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in a mostly lopsided contest against seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy. Follow Nadal vs Medvedev Live Score and Updates at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.