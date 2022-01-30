Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: Medvedev looks to delay Nadal's 21st Major win
- Nadal Vs Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: Rafael Nadal is gunning for a record 21st Grand Slam title, while Daniil Medvedev is looking to achieve a unique feat in the open era. Follow Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score and Updates at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: With history on the line, Rafael Nadal is set to take on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. Nadal will be aiming to move ahead of his great "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam title. Nadal will also become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. The 35-year-old Spaniard is also on the verge of becoming the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer. But Medvedev could play the spoilsport as the Russian is chasing a piece of history. He is one step away from becoming the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. Medvedev sealed his place in the final after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets -- 7-6 (5-7) 4-6 6-4 6-1. in a fiery semi-final. Nadal advanced to the final in Australia for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in a mostly lopsided contest against seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy. Follow Nadal vs Medvedev Live Score and Updates at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:59 PM
Australian Open 2022 Live Score: Road to the fial
Now, let's take a look at how the two hard-hitters have reached the final of this Australian Open
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:55 PM
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: A brief look at Medvedev's numbers
Age: 25
ATP ranking: 2
Grand Slam titles: 1
Career ATP titles: 13
2021 Australian Open performance: Final
Best Australian Open performance: Final (2021)
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:52 PM
Nadal vs Medvedev Live Score: A brief look at Rafael Nadal's numbers
Age: 35
ATP ranking: 5
Grand Slam titles: 20
Career ATP titles: 89
2021 Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals
Best Australian Open performance: Winner (2009)
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:49 PM
Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score: What's in it for Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev bagged his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open when he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Now, he aims to become the first man in the Open Era to win his second Major at the next Slam following his first.
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:45 PM
Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final: Hold on, that's not it!
Nadal will also become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. The 35-year-old Spaniard is also on the verge of becoming the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:42 PM
Nadal vs Medvedev Live Score: Can the Spaniard get there?
Rafael Nadal, the modern-day great has a lot to fight for today. Should he win, he will overtake Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (at 20 each) in the list of most Grand Slam titles. The 21st has eluded the “Big Three” for a long time now.
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:37 PM
Australian Open 2022 Final: Let's take you through various aspects
Now that we have established the magnitude of this clash, let us go through what's at stake, their stats, tournament form, and other relevant numbers. Are you ready?
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:34 PM
Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev: It does not get bigger
Ladies and Gentlemen, just thinking of this game is giving me goosebumps. Yours truly has covered many Grand Slam finals but this one has a completely different feel to it. We have two of the most consistent players on the tour battling it out for a piece of history.
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 12:30 PM
Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev being played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. We will see history being scripted today as it will either be the Spaniard inching ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st Grand Slam title or the Russian winning his second slam and achieving a unique milestone in the Open Era. Irrespective of the result, we are assured of high-octane, top-class tennis. So, sit back, fasten your seat belts, and relax. THIS IS UNMISSABLE!