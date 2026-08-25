Roger Federer US Open 2026 exhibition matches: Live Streaming, TV details, start time and schedule

Roger Federer is back at the US Open. And for the first time since 2019, he will return to the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he lifted five consecutive US Open titles between 2004 and 2008.

Former player Roger Federer during practice ahead of an exhibition match (REUTERS)

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Federer isn't the only tennis great who will be part of the exhibition event during US Open Fan Week at Flushing Meadows in New York. Former US Open champion Andy Roddick, along with fellow legends John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, will also take part in the star-studded event on Tuesday, August 25.

The event could also give New York the chance to offer Federer the proper farewell he never received as a player. His last US Open appearance came in 2019, when he lost to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals. Federer subsequently missed the tournament in 2020 and 2021 because of injury before retiring in 2022, with his final competitive appearance coming at the Laver Cup.

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Full live streaming details of Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026

What is the schedule for Roger Federer’s exhibition matches at US Open 2026?

{{^usCountry}} Federer will first play a one-set singles match against longtime rival Roddick. The two met 24 times during their careers, including the 2006 US Open final, which Federer won. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Federer will first play a one-set singles match against longtime rival Roddick. The two met 24 times during their careers, including the 2006 US Open final, which Federer won. {{/usCountry}}

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Federer will then team up with McEnroe in a doubles exhibition against Agassi and Roddick.

The exhibition event, titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York”, is scheduled to be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026 begin in India?

The event begins at 5:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, August 26 in India. The live broadcast window begins at 5:30 a.m. IST, corresponding to 8 p.m. ET in New York.

Where to watch the live streaming of Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026?

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Roger Federer’s US Open exhibition event will be available to stream live on JioHotstar in India.

Where to watch Roger Federer’s exhibition match at US Open 2026 on TV?

The event will also be broadcast live on Star Sports in India.