New Delhi, Former world No. 1 Rohan Bopanna and 2023 Australian Open men's doubles winner Rinky Hijikata were on Tuesday revealed as marquee players of their respective teams at the Tennis Premier League ahead of the player auction on October 12 in Mumbai.

Rohan Bopanna returns to action, will represent Gurgaon Grand Slammers in TPL

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Bopanna will represent Gurugram Grand Slammers.

"Every year, the league gets stronger, and I love the team environment and energy the format brings. This year, the competition will be very high, with a great mix of experienced players and young Indian talent," said Bopanna.

Argentina's world No. 60 Roman Burruchaga, representing the Kolkata Thunder Blades, will be the highest-ranked singles player in the league.

Hijikata, who will represent the Rajasthan Rangers, has already tasted Grand Slam success. He also reached the 2025 Wimbledon men's doubles final and achieved a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 23.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Rajasthan Rangers and make my Kia TPL debut this season. The 25-point format makes the league very exciting, and I'm looking forward to experience the energy in Hyderabad."

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{{^usCountry}} Frenchman Terence Atmane, nicknamed "The Magician", will headline the Mumbai Royals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frenchman Terence Atmane, nicknamed "The Magician", will headline the Mumbai Royals. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lucknow Blazers will be represented by Czechia's Dalibor Svrcina, who returns for a second consecutive season with the same team.

Croatia's Dino Prizmic will be the marquee player for the Hyderabad Strikers. A former junior world No. 1 and the 2023 Roland Garros boys' singles champion, the 21-year-old reached a career-high ranking of world No. 70 this year.

Representing the defending champions, GS Delhi Aces, will be Australian Adam Walton, who has achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 74 and brings extensive ATP Tour and Grand Slam experience to the Delhi team.

Completing the eight-player marquee line-up will be Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who will represent the Gujarat Panthers once again this season.

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One of the most experienced players in the line-up, the 29-year-old has achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 38.

The matches during the TPL Season 8 will be held from December 8-13.

The season will continue the league's team-based format, combining men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles in a fast-paced, 25-point-per-match format.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.