The farewell Roger Federer missed: New York lights up Arthur Ashe with drone tribute for US Open legend

In 2019, when Roger Federer walked out of Arthur Ashe Stadium after a quarter-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov, it felt like a goodbye to the New York crowd until the following year. Even at 38, despite growing physical limitations, Federer had managed his body well enough to compete through the gruelling ATP Tour, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open before making one last show in the Wimbledon final.

Switzerland's Roger Federer after his doubles exhibition match (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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But that turned out to be the last time Federer completed a full season on tour.

Injuries in 2020 and 2021 limited him to just a handful of appearances, and the US Open missed the Swiss icon in both years. Eventually, in August 2022, he announced his retirement from professional tennis.

Deep Dive What were Roger Federer's achievements at the US Open before his retirement? Roger Federer won five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008 and completed his last full season in 2019 before injuries limited his appearances. Why did Roger Federer miss the US Open in 2020 and 2021? Roger Federer missed the US Open in 2020 and 2021 due to injuries that restricted him to only a handful of appearances during those years. How did the New York crowd honor Roger Federer during his exhibition match? The New York crowd honored Roger Federer with a drone tribute over Arthur Ashe Stadium, celebrating his five US Open triumphs and giving him a farewell he never received as a professional player.

New York had to wait until Wednesday, during Fan Week ahead of the 2026 US Open, to see Federer back at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he won five consecutive US Open titles between 2004 and 2008.

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{{^usCountry}} Billed as “An Icon Returns to New York”, the exhibition event drew a packed crowd of Federer fans. Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi were also part of the star-studded evening, but there was little doubt who the New York crowd had come to see. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Billed as “An Icon Returns to New York”, the exhibition event drew a packed crowd of Federer fans. Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi were also part of the star-studded evening, but there was little doubt who the New York crowd had come to see. {{/usCountry}}

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Many fans wore hats bearing the distinctive “RF” logo that became synonymous with Federer during his decade-and-a-half of dominance, when he won 20 Grand Slam titles. The packed stands also featured several notable names from the sporting world, including Serena Williams and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“It’s great to be back in New York,” Federer said. “I have incredible memories, obviously, of this court, of the fans here, of the city.”

Federer played two exhibition matches, beginning with a one-set singles encounter against longtime rival Roddick. It was his first singles match since his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2021.

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Despite admitting beforehand that he was nervous about stepping back onto a tennis court, Federer looked remarkably familiar once the match began, producing the flair, precision and backhand magic that New York had missed for so long.

At the same venue where he had beaten Roddick twice during their 24 career meetings, including the 2006 US Open final, Federer prevailed 6-3. He struck nine aces and produced an impressive display on serve, briefly reminding the crowd of the player who once ruled Flushing Meadows.

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Federer then teamed up with McEnroe to beat Agassi and Roddick 7-5 in the one-set doubles exhibition.

At the end of the evening, Federer sat alongside the three other legends as organisers staged a spectacular drone show over Arthur Ashe, celebrating his five US Open triumphs and giving the Swiss great the farewell New York never got as a professional player.

The 45-year-old eventually stood up to thank the electric crowd, with fans rising to their feet to salute a legend whose relationship with New York had never really been given a proper ending.

For Federer, the trip is also part of a journey to Newport, Rhode Island, where he will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday.

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And while there will be no competitive comeback, Federer indicated that his relationship with the US Open is not quite over yet. He is expected to return next week in a broadcasting role.