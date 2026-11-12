The World Tennis League (WTL) will return for its fifth season from December 17 to 20 and will feature a mix of seasoned and upcoming Indian names such as Sumit Nagal, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Dhakshineswar Suresh.
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The four-day tournament will be played at the S M Krishna Tennis Stadium.
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The returning players from last season include Spaniard Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri, Nagal, Dhakshineswar, Maaya, and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.
"Last season was an exciting chapter for the World Tennis League, with an impressive mix of international talent and Indian players coming together to deliver some memorable tennis. As we move into Season 5, we are looking to build on that momentum, take the league to new audiences and continue raising the bar with every edition," said Mahesh Bhupathi, co-founder of the World Tennis League.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Tennis/World Tennis League returns for season 5 in Bengaluru from Dec 17-20
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